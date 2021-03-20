LIVE: Congress, Left and TMC Blocked Development in West Bengal for Decades, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi | India News





March 20, 2021, 3:16 p.m. “Pakistani pm Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 and self-isolates at home, ”quotes ANI, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of national health services, regulation and coordination. March 20, 2021, 3:11 p.m. Magnitude 7.2 earthquake shakes northeast Japan. March 20, 2021, 2:04 p.m. Four people died and one was seriously injured in an explosion in Maharashtra at a chemical plant. the factory was located in an industrial zone in Ratnagiri district. Maharashtra: Four people died and one seriously injured in an explosion at a chemical plant in an industrial area in Ratnagiri district today. pic.twitter.com/0xw7WbcqLB ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021 March 20, 2021, 2:02 p.m. Mansukh Hiren death case picked up by the NIA. Official order of the MHA addressed to NIA on this subject. This case was previously investigated by Maharashtra ATS: official sources March 20, 2021, 1:49 p.m. Dattatreya Hosabalus replace Bhaiyaji joshi as Sarkaryaavah (general secretary) of RSS. On the second and last day of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS, Bhaiyaji Joshi resigned as Sarkaryavaah and after the elections, Dattatreya Hosable was elected the new Sarkaryavaah. Hosabale, 66, is from Shimoga district in Karnataka. He joined RSS in 1968. He was arrested during the emergency. March 20, 2021, 1:06 p.m. We are determined to realize the full potential of a comprehensive global strategic partnership. Discussions focused on wide-ranging defense cooperation, expanding military-to-military engagement, information sharing and cooperation in emerging areas of defense and mutual logistical support, says Rajnath Singh. March 20, 2021, 1:06 p.m. We have also reviewed numerous bilateral and multilateral exercises and have agreed to increased cooperation between the Indian Army, the United States Indo-Pacific Command, the Central Command and the Africa Command. We have signed the LEMOA, COMCASA and BECA agreements and we have agreed to realize their full potential, said the Minister of Defense while addressing the press. March 20, 2021, 1:05 p.m. India has reached a significant peak in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Total immunization coverage exceeded 4 crores. 4,20,63,392 doses of vaccine were administered over 6,86,469 sessions, according to the interim report until 7 a.m. today, the health ministry revealed. March 20, 2021, 1:04 p.m. I would like to express my deepest condolences for the tragic accident which killed an Indian Air Force pilot (Ashish Gupta) earlier this week, said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. March 20, 2021, 1:04 p.m. Our relationship is a stronghold of the free and open Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi said India is synonymous with freedom of navigation and overflight, lawful trade without hindrance in accordance with international law. This reaffirms our shared vision for regional security, said the US Secretary of Defense. March 20, 2021, 1:02 p.m. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III issue joint statement. #LOOK LIVE: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III issue joint statement https://t.co/j6hloJQBto ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021 March 20, 2021, 12:22 PM PM Narendra Modi: Congress, the left and the TMC have blocked the development of West Bengal for decades. March 20, 2021, 12:16 PM PM Modi: Didi wasted 10 crucial years of Bengal youth. Its party is the school of cruelty, and its program is Tolabaji, cut-money, union and is a training center for harassing and disturbing people. March 20, 2021, 12:11 PM PM Modi in Kharagpur, West Bengal: You have seen the destruction by Congress and the left. The TMC ruined your dreams. Over the past 70 years you have given opportunities to everyone but give us 5 years we will free Bengal from 70 years of destruction. March 20, 2021, 12:05 p.m. PM Narendra Modi refers to WhatsApp, the global Instagram outage and attacks the government led by Mamata Banerjee. “WhatsApp, Instagram has been down for 50 minutes, but there has been no development in West Bengal for the past 50 years,” says PM Modi. Last night, for 50-55 minutes, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram were down which worried everyone! Here in Bengal, development, beliefs, dreams have been on the decline for 50-55 years, and therefore, I understand your impatience to make a change!#ModirSatheiAsolPoriborton pic.twitter.com/RSLkSWi2yr BJP (@ BJP4India) March 20, 2021 March 20, 2021, 12:04 p.m. PM Narendra Modi: Agriculture, irrigation and cold storage facilities in this region will be improved. We will also improve health facilities and rural roads. We will ensure clean drinking water for all households in the region. March 20, 2021, 12:02 p.m. PM Modi: I am proud that my party has leaders like Dilip Ghosh. arenarendramodi #ModirSatheiAsolPoriborton pic.twitter.com/V4wyOcswy3 BJP (@ BJP4India) March 20, 2021 March 20, 2021, 12:00 PM Modi: Your enthusiasm reflects the fact that Bengal will form a BJP government after Vidhan Sabha’s elections. A BJP government is essential for Bengal’s prosperous future. 130 Bengal karyakartas gave their lives in this struggle. March 20, 2021, 11:59 a.m. We will bring development to West Bengal in 5 years: PM Narendra Modi West Bengal supports the BJP! Kharagpur watch. https://t.co/y0tHE5HvhJ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2021 20 March 2021, 11:55 ‘Bengal me is baar, BJP ki sarkar’, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kharagpur PM Shri arenarendramodi addresses a town hall meeting in Kharagpur, West Bengal. Dial 9345014501 to listen LIVE.#ModirSatheiAsholPoribortonhttps://t.co/c1yAlhxgK7 BJP (@ BJP4India) March 20, 2021 March 20, 2021, 11:51 am West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kharagpur, where he will shortly address a public rally. pic.twitter.com/PjmbcYNe4n ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021 20 March 2021, 11:42 West Bengal: PM Modi arrives in Kharagpur, to address the public shortly. PM Shri arenarendramodi addresses a town hall meeting in Kharagpur, West Bengal. Dial 9345014501 to listen LIVE.#ModirSatheiAsholPoribortonhttps://t.co/c1yAlhxgK7 BJP (@ BJP4India) March 20, 2021 March 20, 2021, 11:13 AM Delhi: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III Honors National War Memorial – Watch. #LOOK Delhi: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III pays tribute at the National War Memorial. The US secretary, who is on a three-day official visit to India, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday and also met with NSA Ajit Doval. pic.twitter.com/FrrjBID2YA ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021 March 20, 2021, 11:12 Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III hold delegation-level talks in Vigyan Bhawan. General CDS Bipin Rawat and the three heads of services are also present at the meeting. Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III hold delegation-level talks in Vigyan Bhawan. General CDS Bipin Rawat and the three heads of services are also present at the meeting. pic.twitter.com/zZ7coe9g4Z ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021 March 20, 2021, 11:11 AM US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III has granted guard of honor to Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Delhi: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III has granted guard of honor to Vigyan Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/61XFZPcMgR ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021 March 20, 2021, 11:10 a.m. A fire broke out in the Shatabdi Express car at Ghaziabad station. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qjgCuSWdMF ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2021 20 March 2021, 10:38 India has reported a massive increase of 40,953 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours. The country recorded the highest one-day peak in the past four months on Saturday (March 20) according to government data. Today, the total number of cases in India stands at 1,555,284. The country has also reported 188 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,59,558. March 20, 2021, 10:05 am Three female PAC battalions will be created after three female warriors who sacrificed themes in the struggle for freedom in India – Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Uda Devi and Jhalkaribai. All formalities have been completed, CM Yogi Adityanath said at an event to mark the anniversary of Rani Avantibai Lodhi’s death. March 20, 2021, 09:19 AM A fire broke out at New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express at 6:45 a.m. The affected coach has been seconded. All passengers are safe. The train left at 8:20 a.m., Indian Railways officials said. (ANI) March 20, 2021, 09:16 AM The BJP will likely release a manifesto today for the upcoming Tamil Nadu and West Bengal assembly elections. 20 March 2021, 09:15 West Bengal CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee is also due to address three rallies on Saturday in Haldia, Khejuri and Panskura. The West Bengal CM gatherings are to take place at 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. respectively. March 20, 2021, 09:06 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to address a rally on Saturday March 20 in the West Bengals Kharagpur and Assams Chabua. The rallies must take place at 11:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. respectively. The Prime Minister will organize public rallies as part of the BJP campaign in the two states subject to the poll.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos