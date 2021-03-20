Jokowi’s Order Regarding the Controversy and the Fate of Indonesia Across England 2021

INDOSPORT.COM – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo paid great attention to the All England 2021 controversy, in which the Indonesian team was disqualified (had to quarantine because a plane with passengers was hit by Covid-19). He ordered the Ministry of Youth and Sports to keep the case completely.

Youth and Sports (Menpora) Minister Zainudin Amali said Jokowi had called for this issue not to be ignored. Indonesia must seek justice because the athletes have reportedly received disagreeable treatment.

“Badminton is number one for us so we are very interested and have to stand up for that. This is controlled directly by the president and he asked us to take the right and best action for the athletes there. The president also asked this type of treatment, not to be ignored, ”said the Menpora.

Zainudin Amali pointed out that he had contacted PBSI, NOC, the Embassy (in England) and related parties to resolve the controversy that arose. Indonesia must not remain silent so that a similar incident does not happen again.

“We cannot remain silent, we are trying and encouraging the BWF and the committee to take action and attitude because if we remain silent it will repeat itself. We will use all paths, let alone the Olympics,” he concluded.