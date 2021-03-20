The power of good governance





This refers to the article Down to Brass Tacks (March 19) by Raoof Hasan. From its inception, the PDM was seen as a group of dynastic political parties with the intention of evading responsibility. Small political parties have also joined the PDM for some gains. People knew that if there could be a long march to the capital, the resignation of legislators from the assemblies was unlikely. Nawaz Sharif played an important role in the PDM meetings. It should be noted that the former Prime Minister was allowed to travel to London for medical reasons. However, since he left the country, he has made political statements and called on the PML-N and PDM leaders to resign from the assemblies and risk being arrested. Asif Zardari and others are absolutely right to ask Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan, join the PDM leadership and lead the fight against the PTI-led government.

However, Nawaz Sharif is unlikely to return to Pakistan anytime soon and face the music. In the article, the writer said that the lingering chaos and confusion within the PDM will give Imran Khan some breathing space to improve governance. Without a doubt, Imran Khan is an honest man. However, when it comes to effective governance and leadership, it has failed miserably. To gain people’s support, he would have to stop his constant I Will Not Spare Anyone The Chants. It must focus on improving governance and working to fix the economy, reduce inflation and fight corruption. It must tackle unemployment problems and tackle the law and order situation in the country. In the event that he fails to deliver, he and his group will be in dire straits.

Mohammad S Hasan

Karachi

*****

Since the PDM announced that there would be no long march, government officials have celebrated the apparent cracks within the opposition alliance. People, however, are not interested in this war between the two sides. People voted for the PTI because the party was their only hope. The party in power must keep its promises and meet the expectations of the people. At present, the country is facing countless problems including rising inflation, high unemployment rate, rampant corruption, etc. The return of terror in parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is also a major concern.

The government of the day should not ignore these issues and must work hard to resolve all of these issues. Instead of fighting with the opposition parties, the ruling party should focus on dealing with these issues as a matter of urgency.

Baluch Irfan Rasheed

Karachi

