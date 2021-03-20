Donald Trump Jr. slammed for sharing violent meme attacking Joe Biden





Former son of President Donald Trumps tweeted an edited video of his father repeatedly hitting golf balls that hit Biden in the back of the head, causing him to trip over.

The right immediately seized the fall of Bidens at Joint Base Andrews to push their fiction that the president is upset. The White House blamed the stumbles on the windy conditions and said Biden was doing well after his missteps.

Critics have turned to Trump Jr. for sharing the clip, credited to Twitter user @ NautPoso, which recalled an equally violent image his father once tweeted while attacking 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

So strange that a president and a family who casually kissed silly and violent memes for four years ended up inciting a deadly attack on the Capitol. https://t.co/WRWt6bD1Yz

– SV Dte (vsvdate) March 19, 2021

Does every member of the Trump family have an angry kindergarten intellect?

– Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 19, 2021

Just before he tripped, Joe Biden managed to get 100 million vaccines delivered in 58 days and get $ 242 billion in stimulus checks sent to 90 million people.

Your father killed over 500,000 people.

– TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) March 19, 2021

I would be really surprised if you didn’t post this – classless as always. Sick!

– CHIDI (@ChidiNwatu) March 19, 2021

Still, Biden’s approval is 62%. Your father never broke 50% during his entire presidency of a term.

Sad!

– PD White (@whitepatrick) March 19, 2021

You know with every pathetic, bitter, jealous tweet that you are sinking deeper into the shit that is your life. You are not fooling anyone.

– Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) March 19, 2021

@DanRather put it best “Stumbling up the stairs to Air Force One is embarrassing. Stumbling while executing the response to COVID is deadly. I’d say that last story should be a headline.”

Don’t worry about not being relevant for long, #JusticeIsComing

– Cathie Laama (@ cathie1330) March 19, 2021

This guy beat your dad by over 7 million votes.

– Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) March 19, 2021

