UK Prime Minister Johnson is expected to visit Chennai on his next visit to India in April

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India at the end of April as part of what would be his first major overseas visit after Brexit, his office said earlier.

PM Johnson, on his next visit to India in April, is also expected to visit Chennai. Johnson will arrive in India on April 26.

It is learned from reliable sources that Johnson’s visit to Chennai has been finalized and that his program for Tamil Nadu is being worked out, according to a PTI report. We also learn that very soon advanced teams from the United Kingdom will reach Chennai.

Recently, speaking at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI 2021), Johnson praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in areas such as renewable energy in the global fight against climate change.

“We have a common vision of a sustainable future for our nations and the global community – and I look forward to discussing this and many other issues with Prime Minister Modi on my next visit to India,” Johnson said on Wednesday.

There is no official announcement on the date of his visit to India and the outline of the visit is still being worked out.

Johnson’s office made an announcement of his trip to India by unveiling the Integrated Review “of its Security, Defense, Development and Foreign Policy where it initiated a tilt toward the Indo-Pacific.”

Johnson was forced to cancel his trip to India as the main guest of Republic Day celebrations in January following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the UK, and then had promised to visit India ahead of the G-7 summit in the UK in June. . He invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G-7 summit.

He recently announced that Britain would “tilt” its attention to the Indo-Pacific region as part of its integrated review of government policy for the years to come.

India is a high priority for the UK. This is corroborated by the fact that India will be the first country Johnson visits after Britain exits the European Union, a source close to the developments said.

The UK hosts the G7 summit in June, where Prime Minister Modi is a special guest. COP 26 will also take place later this year in the UK.

