China relapses into an era of poor air quality





When Xi Jinping convened senior Communist Party officials in Beijing earlier this month to warn that peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 would be a "big scrutiny" for leaders, the Chinese president's message was punctuated by an orange cloud that darkened the city sky. China's worst dust storm in a decade has led to record readings of harmful fine particles at the city's air quality monitoring stations. In Mongolia, the storm left six people dead and dozens missing. The dust storm also underscored warnings from environmentalists that global improvements in air quality due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns could prove to be a fleeting respite from worsening greenhouse gas emissions. if big economies don't prioritize sustainability in stimulus packages. Extreme weather events played a disproportionate role in global air pollution last year, even as lockdowns meant concentrations of PM2.5, the microscopic particulate matter that worsens respiratory disease, fell in 65% of cities monitored by IQAir, a Swiss air pollution monitoring system. company. Record forest fires in the United States, Australia, Siberia and South America have caused one of the only deteriorations in air quality recorded globally by IQAir in São Paulo, Los Angeles and Melbourne. The same trend was apparent in China, where desert oasis towns such as Hotan and Kashgar in the northwestern Tarim Basin suffered from the worst air quality, as dust interacted with increased emissions of fossil fuels to create extreme pollution episodes.

The same view on Monday © Getty Images

In recent decades, the seasonal storms sweeping the dirt from the Gobi Desert to Beijing have become less frequent, in part due to a massive government campaign to plant a "Great Green Wall" of trees in northern Beijing. China. But the geography of the Mongolian plateau makes the region particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Temperatures in Mongolia rose 2.24 degrees from 1940 to 2015, triple the global average. advised Du Shiwei, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told public broadcaster CCTV this week that "Mongolia will have the first ecological reaction to extreme weather conditions" due to its high altitude and sparse vegetation. Avoiding the worst effects of climate change in Mongolia will be largely determined by the decisions of China, the world's largest emitter. Despite Xi's promise last year to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060, China's five-year economic plan released this month has disappointed those hoping for strict restrictions on polluting coal-fired power plants. Even before the dust storm, Beijing was mired in a relapse of poor air quality to levels similar to 2016, caused by skyrocketing production of steel, cement and aluminum.







