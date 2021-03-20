KSP claims Jokowi lacks ambition for three periods





Jokowi also said he did not want to violate the constitution. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Presidential Cabinet Chief Expert (KSP) Ade Irfan Pulungan stressed that President Joko Widodo strongly rejects the speech of changing the presidential term into three terms. He also believes that the former governor of DKI Jakarta has no ambition to become president for another term. “We believe that Pak Jokowi has no ambition to violate the constitution of the country. He has absolutely no intention,” Irfan said in an online discussion on Saturday (3/20). This has even been emphasized by Jokowi since his first term as President during his second term. At that point, Jokowi said the character that echoed the speech was only looking for the face. “He (Jokowi) already explained that there were three statements that were made at that time. It was like slapping me and then he called the problem dive in and look for faces,” Irfan said. In the same discussion forum, Gerindra party politician Arief Poyouno supported amendments to change the presidential term to three terms. He expressed it, because he really wanted to slap, dive and search in front of President Joko Widodo about this speech. “Indeed, I want to slap Pak Jokowi, I want to take Pak Jokowi and look for a face,” Arief said. Arief wanted to slap Jokowi, so that the former governor of DKI Jakarta would realize that these were the people who wanted that. He considered Jokowi to be the right person to maintain the stability of the country if he served three terms. “I show my face as a people in Jokowi, that Mr. Jokowi you have to save this country. You have to come back for a while,” Arief said. Meanwhile, Democratic Party MPR vice chairman Syarief Hasan pointed out that so far there is no amendment change program to change the presidential term. In fact, he said the speech never occurred to him. If there is such a program, the Democratic Party faction will firmly reject the plan. That’s because the two-term presidential term is the most ideal thing right now. “The Democratic Party refused from the start to amend the 1945 constitution. Especially with regard to the current tenure of the president and vice-president,” said Syarief.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos