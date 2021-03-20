Politics
Turkey’s human rights plan for women
ANKARA
The Turkish president announced a groundbreaking human rights action plan earlier this month, which includes effective measures to protect women’s rights.
“One of the most important aspects of protecting the security of an individual is to fight against domestic violence and violence against women,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, unveiling the 11 main principles of the Plan action for human rights, which should be carried out over a period of two years.
Speaking at the Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center in the capital Ankara on March 2, Erdogan stressed that the plan was the result of extensive consultation with the Turkish public.
The Turkish president recalled the country’s law on family protection and prevention of violence against women and called it “very progressive legislation”.
He pledged to continue his efforts to support all institutions, civil society, the media and society as a whole until one day no woman is a victim of violence.
“The action plan provides for a wider network of special investigative offices across the country to more effectively investigate crimes of violence against women,” Erdogan added in his remarks.
In this regard, the action plan aims to broaden the scope of aggravating circumstances for offenses committed against a woman, which will include both the spouse and the divorced spouse.
The plan further seeks to criminalize stalking, including unilateral prosecution, as a separate crime, while ensuring that lawyers are appointed to support abused women.
“The action plan addresses the protection of the dignity and honor of individuals separately from the protection against physical violence,” Erdogan said.
Actions to be taken
Commenting on the objectives of the action plan to effectively combat domestic violence, Cem Duran Uzun, director of law and human rights at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) based in Ankara, said to the Anadolu agency that the plan includes actions to determine the causes that lead to violence and prevent it.
“In the past, many regulations have been adopted and many reforms have been implemented to prevent violence against women,” Uzun told Anadolu news agency.
Uzun said the action plan also considers the problems caused by the lack of implementation of reforms and regulations.
“Thus, the action plan aims to increase the number of special investigation offices and to offer regular training to judges and prosecutors who will deal with crimes of violence against women,” he added.
“The plan includes many actions that will ensure progress in the fight against violence against women,” he said, adding that the monitoring and evaluation board that should be put in place will ensure the success of the reform.
When asked about its implementation, the legal expert said it is obvious that “the plan will not stay on paper, as a timetable will be announced and actions will be taken according to that timetable”.
“Therefore, we can say that the will to fight against violence against women has been decisive,” he noted.
‘The woman, a pillar of the family’
Fatma Aksal, head of the Turkish Parliament’s Committee on Equal Opportunities for Women and Men (KEFEK), said the action plan would be useful in tackling domestic violence.
“We always say that violence against women is a humanitarian crime. We will never allow our women to be subjected to violence, we have done a very important job since the day we came to power, ”said Aksal.
She called the Law on Family Protection and Prevention of Violence Against Women “very valuable”.
Describing the human rights action plan as “very important” as a woman and head of KEFEK, Aksal said five ministries will be assigned roles ensuring the implementation of the action plan for all. levels across Turkey.
“Violence against women is an issue that goes beyond politics and concerns all segments of society,” she said.
Aksal described a woman as “a pillar and cornerstone of the family” and said that “if a woman is unhappy, we cannot expect the family to be happy, we cannot expect that. may society be happy “.
Stressing that the punishment for violence against women is “very important”, Aksal said it is equally important to prevent violence before it happens.
The plan is Turkey’s main political document as the country prepares to mark its 100th anniversary in 2023. The document emphasizes property rights, acquired rights, individual criminal responsibility and the presumption of innocence while strengthening judicial transparency, accountability, independence and objectivity.
