‘His New Business’: Trump Seeks Personal Political Brand As He Seizes Republican Base | Donald trump





Days after being acquitted in his second impeachment trial last month, Donald Trump released a statement criticizing one of the very Republican senators who made the acquittal possible.

The Republican Party can never be respected or strong again with political leaders like Senator Mitch McConnell at its head, the former president said in a statement, after the Republican leader criticized him for inciting an insurgency January 6 at the Capitol. Trump added: Mitch is an austere, brooding, smileless political hack, and if Republican senators want to stick with him, they won’t win anymore.

But this shocking statement is just one of many colorful examples of how Trump has spent his post-presidency so far: attacking fellow Republican who dare to criticize him while continuing to promote his personal political brand and his own. firm grip on much of the party base. .

Such antics and behavior could cause problems for the Republican Party, as it attempts to take control of Congress in the 2022 midterm election by continuing to embrace Trumpism as its guiding philosophy. While party leaders have encouraged Trump to focus on efforts to overthrow the House and Senate, the former president at times seems more interested in taking revenge on the handful of Republican politicians who supported his impeachment.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) late last month, Trump denounced the names of each of the 17 Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach or convict him and suggested they should be dismissed from their functions. Get rid of them all, Trump told the CPAC crowd.

Trump is already working to overthrow these Republicans. The former president has vowed to help defeat Lisa Murkowski next year, attacking the Alaskan Republican as disloyal after supporting her Senate conviction. Trump also endorsed Max Miller, a former aide who made a main challenge against Anthony Gonzalez, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him.

Jason Miller, Trump’s senior adviser, said the former president would issue another set of recommendations in the coming days, including one for a senior challenger running against an incumbent Republican.

There are upcoming approvals for the re-election contenders, as well as open seats, as well as, in one case, it will likely be a main challenge against a sitting Republican, Miller told the Guardian. His approval is always the greatest approval in politics. He plans to use it.

The Trump attacks on disloyal Republicans appear to be the latest example of the vengeful attitude of former presidents towards politics and business, said Michael DAntonio, author of The Truth About Trump.

He is a person who strongly believes in getting revenge on anyone he believes has hurt him Michael DAntonio

He is a person who strongly believes in getting revenge on anyone he believes has hurt him, DAntonio said. It’s always a question of, are you with me? And if you are not with me, then you are against me, and you must be destroyed.

Miller stressed that Trump remains committed to working with party committee groups, such as the Republican National Committee (RNC), to elect candidates who support America’s former presidents’ premier platform. But Trump insisted that anyone using their name or image to raise funds must have their pre-approval before doing so.

In a fiery statement released earlier this month, the former president criticized Rinos, meaning Republicans in name only, for using his likeness to raise funds for their campaigns.

I fully support the Republican Party and important GOP committees, but I do not support the Rinos and Fools, and it is not their right to use my likeness or image to raise money, Trump said. So much money is collected and completely wasted by people who don’t have the best interests of the GOP in mind.

Instead, Trump encouraged his supporters to donate to his own political action committee, the Save America Pac. According to Miller, the Pac already has over $ 80 million in the bank, with about a year and a half to go before the midterm elections.

Trump supporters applaud at CPAC in Orlando, Florida on February 28. Photograph: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Efforts to direct contributions to his own Pac, where he and his advisers have much more control over how funds are spent, have led to criticism that the former president is more focused on fundraising. for himself than on helping the Republican Party to regain control of Congress.

He doesn’t want anything to impact his ability to fundraise for the super Pac he created, so he wants to divert so much money from the RNC to this Pac, said Michael Steele, former president. of the RNC and frequently critical of Trump. It is all transactional for him. It is not personal. This is the next level of financial transactions that Trump wants to engage in.

Capitalizing on his political brand may be Trump’s best financial prospect at this point. Trump Organizations’ revenues fell sharply last year, and Trump is personally responsible for $ 300 million in loans owed over the next four years, according to a New York Times analysis of his tax records. His financial problems come as the Manhattan district attorney launched a full investigation into the business dealings of Trump Organizations.

If you look at all the dangers he faces legally and the near collapse of many of his businesses, he is looking for a source of income and no dollar amount is too small for him to fight, DAntonio said of about of Trumps’ latest fundraising efforts. I think this is his new business.

The RNC also continued to fundraise on Trump’s behalf, and senior Republicans have generally tried to play down any tension between the former president and party leaders, insisting they are united in their objective of postponing the program of Joe Bidens. The Republican Civil War is now called off, Sen. Rick Scott, chairman of the Republican National Senate Committee, said in a widely shared note late last month.

Yet when Scott met Trump at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago in Florida earlier this month, the former president made no commitment to stay out of the Senate primary races. He didn’t say he would, Scott told CNN on Tuesday, when asked if Trump had indicated he would get involved in the primary battles. I’m sure he wants to be useful so the best thing for him to do would be to participate in whoever wins the primaries and come back at that point.

Scott is one of many Republican leaders who have traveled from Washington to Palm Beach in recent weeks to consult with Trump in Mar-a-Lago. Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority House Whip Steve Scalise have also visited the Florida resort since Trump left the White House.

Even incumbent Republicans, such as Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, traveled to Mar-a-Lago to fundraise and meet with Trump, with the apparent hope of securing the approval of the former president and d ‘avoid any major challenges as they seek re-election.

Trump has already approved several Senate Republicans for re-election next year, including South Carolina’s Tim Scott and Kansas ‘Jerry Moran, and Miller has said the next round of former presidents’ approval will include more Republican senators. in exercise.

Everyone comes to Mar-a-Lago or tries to get President Trump on the phone to ask for his approval, Miller said.

Widespread efforts to appeal to Trump underscore the massive influence the former president still has over the Republican Party, even after he leaves office. But Trump and party leaders could be on a collision course if the former president continues to target incumbents and redirect money to his own Pac, potentially jeopardizing Republicans’ hopes of taking over Congress.

They are about to clash because their interests don’t align, Steele said. Trump is not on a mission to expand the party. His mission is to put in place people who support him and he can afford to lose people who do not support him.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos