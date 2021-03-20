In PM Modi Bengal Poll Speech, Mention of Global WhatsApp, Facebook Outage

New Delhi / Bengal:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today split into political rivals in Bengal ahead of state elections as he linked the global social media blackout on Friday to what he described as a slow pace of development in the ‘State. In his election speech, he attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other political parties that have ruled Bengal for the past five decades.
Emphasizing that the state is desperately awaiting change, the Prime Minister said: “Last night, for 50 to 55 minutes, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram were down, which worried everyone! Here in Bengal, the development , belief, dreams have been falling for 50-55 years, and so, I understand your impatience to make a change! “
On Friday, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger – all Facebook services were briefly down around the world. Services were restored around 11:30 p.m. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi linked voter expectations with the anxiety of social media users.
Addressing the youth of the state and targeting Mamata Banerjee in the same breath, he said: “Have I got wasted 10 crucial years of Bengal youth. Its party is the school of cruelty, and its program is Tolabaji, cut-money, union and is a training center for harassing and disturbing people. “
Accusing Trinamool Congress of corruption, he said, “The extortion of Trinamool through trade unions has led to the shutdown of many industries. Only one industry has flourished. The Mafia industry.”
Bengal will vote in eight phases to elect its next government, starting March 27. Prime Minister Modi said today that the state elections this time are not just about choosing new MPs, ministers and chief minister ”. “This election is not just to provoke”Paribartan“. It is also developing a”Sound bangla“We want to get as many votes as possible for the BJP,” he said today.
With more than 40 star activists on a roster that includes Prime Minister Modi, the party’s new recruiting star – Mithun Chakraborty – and union ministers, the BJP is working to expand its presence in this state election.
The state, prone to the violence of the polls, has witnessed an acute election campaign. Yesterday Mamata Banerjee organized her election campaign and targeted Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, she said: “Say goodbye to BJP, we don’t want BJP. We don’t want to see Modi’s face. We don’t want riots. , looters, Duryodhan, Dushasana … Mir Jafar, ”the chief minister said at a rally in East Midnapore.
This morning, the Prime Minister again used the slogan of the Trinamool poll: “Khela hobe (play on) today in his poll speech. “Have I got say again, “Khela Hobe! The whole of Bengal reacts ”,Khela Sesh Hobe, Vikaas Arombho Hobe (Your game will now be finished and development will begin) “.
Invoking Dr BR Ambedkar, he added: “Babasaheb Ambedkar gave every citizen the right to vote. But Mamata snatched that right to vote. We saw how that right was squashed in the 2018 panchayat polls. I want to assure the people of Bengal that Didi will not be allowed to do this. The police and administration should remember the constitution. This time, what happened in the previous elections will not happen. “
“I want to assure young people and women, Dalit and adivasis from Bengal. Don’t let Didi play with the future of Bengal. “