In PM Modi Bengal Poll Speech, Mention of Global WhatsApp, Facebook Outage





Election in West Bengal: Prime Minister Modi was addressing a rally in Kharagpur, Bengal. New Delhi / Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today split into political rivals in Bengal ahead of state elections as he linked the global social media blackout on Friday to what he described as a slow pace of development in the ‘State. In his election speech, he attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other political parties that have ruled Bengal for the past five decades. Emphasizing that the state is desperately awaiting change, the Prime Minister said: “Last night, for 50 to 55 minutes, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram were down, which worried everyone! Here in Bengal, the development , belief, dreams have been falling for 50-55 years, and so, I understand your impatience to make a change! “ On Friday, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger – all Facebook services were briefly down around the world. Services were restored around 11:30 p.m. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi linked voter expectations with the anxiety of social media users. Addressing the youth of the state and targeting Mamata Banerjee in the same breath, he said: “Have I got wasted 10 crucial years of Bengal youth. Its party is the school of cruelty, and its program is Tolabaji, cut-money, union and is a training center for harassing and disturbing people. “ Accusing Trinamool Congress of corruption, he said, “The extortion of Trinamool through trade unions has led to the shutdown of many industries. Only one industry has flourished. The Mafia industry.” Bengal will vote in eight phases to elect its next government, starting March 27. Prime Minister Modi said today that the state elections this time are not just about choosing new MPs, ministers and chief minister ”. “This election is not just to provoke”Paribartan“. It is also developing a”Sound bangla“We want to get as many votes as possible for the BJP,” he said today. With more than 40 star activists on a roster that includes Prime Minister Modi, the party’s new recruiting star – Mithun Chakraborty – and union ministers, the BJP is working to expand its presence in this state election. The state, prone to the violence of the polls, has witnessed an acute election campaign. Yesterday Mamata Banerjee organized her election campaign and targeted Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, she said: “Say goodbye to BJP, we don’t want BJP. We don’t want to see Modi’s face. We don’t want riots. , looters, Duryodhan, Dushasana … Mir Jafar, ”the chief minister said at a rally in East Midnapore. This morning, the Prime Minister again used the slogan of the Trinamool poll: “Khela hobe (play on) today in his poll speech. “Have I got say again, “Khela Hobe! The whole of Bengal reacts ”,Khela Sesh Hobe, Vikaas Arombho Hobe (Your game will now be finished and development will begin) “. Invoking Dr BR Ambedkar, he added: “Babasaheb Ambedkar gave every citizen the right to vote. But Mamata snatched that right to vote. We saw how that right was squashed in the 2018 panchayat polls. I want to assure the people of Bengal that Didi will not be allowed to do this. The police and administration should remember the constitution. This time, what happened in the previous elections will not happen. “ “I want to assure young people and women, Dalit and adivasis from Bengal. Don’t let Didi play with the future of Bengal. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos