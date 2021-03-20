CNN ratings have plummeted since Donald Trump left the White House





CNN had a record audience during the final months of Trump’s presidency. But there has been a dramatic drop in ratings since the day of the inauguration, according to new research. CNN has lost 36% of its prime-time viewers since Jan.21, according to data from Nielsen Media Research. See more stories on the Insider business page.

CNN has seen ratings plummet since former President Donald Trump left the White House, according to a Fox News report on data from Nielsen Media Research.

The network received an average of 2.5 million prime-time viewers between the day after the election on November 4, 2020 and the inauguration day on January 20, 2021, Fox News reported.

Since President Joe Biden was sworn in, however, those numbers have dropped significantly. On average, 1.6 million viewers tuned in during prime time between Jan.21 and March 15, Fox News said. That’s a 36% drop since Biden took office.

Prime-time viewers also dropped out of CNN between December 28 and January 20. The network has hemorrhaged nearly half (49%) of its prime-time viewers, Fox News reported. An average of 3.1 million in prime time has fallen to just 1.6 million, the outlet said.

Prime-time numbers are appalling among CNN’s key audiences. The network’s target age group is 25 to 54, according to the MIT Media Lab. CNN saw a 47% drop in viewership in this demographic during Biden’s inauguration and on March 15, Fox News said.

During the day, CNN ratings don’t fare much better. The network saw daytime viewers drop 34% between the election and inauguration day, according to Fox News. Among major age demographics, CNN lost 58% of those aged 25 to 54.

CNN flourished during the Trump presidency. The network hit a 40-year audience record in November 2020, The New York Times reported.

But there is a “palpable concern” that the departure of the former president will cause a sustained decline in television ratings, said Brian Steinberg of Variety.

Network executives are said to have worried about a post-Trump era, with several reporters and executives telling the New York Times they were “worried” for the coming year.

