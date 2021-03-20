Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is positive





Iran probably already has the bomb. Here’s what to do about it

Washington policymakers are being misled by the intelligence and defense communities that vastly underestimate Iran’s nuclear threat, just as they have done with North Korea. Worst-case thinking in Washington assumes that Iran does not yet have atomic weapons, but could explode to develop one or a few A-bombs in a year, which the intelligence community would be expected to detect in time for action. warning and prevention. Rowan Scarborough recently reported in the Washington Times that during a private conference in July 2017 to a Japanese-American audience, Pentagons Net Assessment director James H. Baker informed that Iran, if it does chooses, could safely own a nuclear weapon in 10-15 years. Another common worst-case view is that Iran could comply with the Obama administration’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and legitimately slide into nuclear weapons capability ten to fifteen years from now. The Trump administration canceled the JCPOA for legitimate reasons, but the Biden administration has vowed to revive it. Contrary to these views, we warned in these pages in February 2016 that Iran probably already had atomic weapons deliverable by missile and satellite: we believe, from the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] reports and other sources, that Iran probably already has nuclear weapons. . . . prior to 2003, Iran was manufacturing nuclear weapon components, such as bridge wire detonators and neutron initiators, performing non-fissile explosive experiments of an imploding nuclear device, and working on the design of a nuclear warhead for the Shahab-III missile. When our WWII Manhattan Project reached this point, the United States was only months away from making the first atomic bombs. It was the status of Iran 18 years ago. And the Manhattan Project used technology from the 1940s to invent and use the first atomic weapons in just three years, starting with a purely theoretical understanding. Thus, in 2003, Iran was already a nuclear missile threshold state. But for at least the past decade, the intelligence community has estimated every year that Iran could make atomic weapons in a year or less. On the other hand, less than a month ago, independent analysts from the Institute for Science and International Security estimated that Iran had an exit time as short as three months for its first nuclear weapon. and five months for a second. And there is no reason to believe that the intelligence capabilities of the United States and the IAEA are so perfect that they can certainly detect Iran’s covert efforts to build atomic weapons. Indeed, the United States and the IAEA were not even aware of Iran’s clandestine nuclear weapons program until Iranian dissidents denounced it in 2002. IAEA and the intelligence community America have long been poor nuclear watchdogs. IAEA inspections failed to uncover clandestine nuclear weapons programs in North Korea, Pakistan, Iraq and Libya. In 1998, the Worldwide Threat Assessment intelligence communities did not warn that, months later, Pakistan and India would openly go nuclear with a series of nuclear weapons tests. U.S. intelligence services have often underestimated nuclear threats from Russia, China, and North Korea. He is probably doing the same now with Iran. Contrary to the mainstream thought: Iran can build sophisticated nuclear weapons based on component testing, without nuclear testing. The United States, Israel, Pakistan and India have all used the component testing approach. The US bomb on Hiroshima has not been tested, nor more sophisticated US thermonuclear warheads in the past 30 years. Pakistan and India The 1998 nuclear tests were carried out for political reasons, not technological necessity. IAEA inspections are limited to civilian sites and prohibited at military bases, including several highly suspicious underground facilities where Iran’s nuclear weapons program almost certainly continues clandestinely. Imagery of a large underground site, heavily protected by SAMs, shows high voltage power lines terminating underground, potentially providing huge amounts of electricity, which is compatible with powering the centrifuges from enrichment of uranium on an industrial scale. So the IAEA reports on Iran’s enriched uranium stocks are almost certainly not the whole story. US intelligence assessment that Iran suspended its nuclear weapons program in 2003 is contradicted by both Iran’s nuclear records, stolen by Israel in 2018, indicating the ongoing nuclear weapons program from Iran (reported on several sites in 2006, 2017 and 2019) and by Irans rapid resumption of uranium enrichment to prohibited levels. This demonstrates an existing capability to rapidly produce military grade uranium. The Congressional Electromagnetic Pulses (EMP) reports elaborate on these and important related questions. Most estimates assume that Iran needs five to ten kilograms of highly enriched uranium-235 or plutonium-239 (over 90%) to make an atomic weapon, as with the first crudely designed A-bombs that destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki. But a good design requires only one to two kilograms. Raw A-bombs can be designed with uranium 235 or plutonium 239 enriched to only 50%. Iran’s nuclear and missile programs are not only indigenous, but are largely aided by Russia, China, North Korea and possibly Pakistan. While the intelligence community uses a nuclear test in the country as confirmation that a country, including Iran, has developed a nuclear weapon, it leaves it wide open to fool itself, our leaders and our allies. Iran and North Korea have a close working relationship, North Korea will do anything for Iranian oil, and the Iranians have reportedly been present at some nuclear tests in North Korea. North Korea could easily have exchanged information with Iran and even tested Iran’s nuclear weapons as well as theirs if there was a difference without the United States and its allies knowing which weapons were being tested. North Korean scientists are known to be in Iran to help the Islamic Revolutionary Guard space program which provides cover for the development of ICBM. As we warned five years ago, it is implausible and reckless to assume that Iran has refrained from manufacturing atomic weapons for more than a decade, when it could do so clandestinely. : Iran probably has nuclear warheads for the Shahab-III medium-range missile, which they have tested to make EMP attacks. . . . And at a time of its choosing, Iran could launch an EMP surprise attack on the United States via satellite, as it has apparently practiced with help from North Korea. Why hasn’t Iran become openly nuclear, like North Korea? There are several explanations. On the one hand, North Korea is protected by China and lives in a safer neighborhood, where South Korea and Japan are reluctant to support US military options to disarm Pyongyang. In contrast, Iran’s neighbors, Israel and moderate Arab states, are much more likely to support airstrikes to disarm Tehran. As we warned five years ago, Iran probably wants to build enough nuclear missiles to make its capabilities irreversible: Iran could build a nuclear-capable missile force, partly hidden in tunnels, as suggested by its revelation of a vast underground missile base system. . . . Iran is heading for a large, deployable, survivable war missile to which nuclear weapons can be added quickly as they are built. Moreover, Iran wants to preserve the fiction of its non-nuclear status. It has derived far more economic and strategic benefits from the JCPOA and threats to go nuclear than North Korea from openly going nuclear. Worryingly, Iran may forgo the deterrent benefits of an open nuclear posture because it prepares for a surprise future use of nuclear capabilities to advance the global theological agenda of the Ayatollahs and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, l largest and most sophisticated terrorist organization in the world. So what can we do to respond to this almost certain threat? Some better options are, unfortunately, much more difficult at this point. Arms control non-solutions like the JCPOA will only make matters worse, just as arms control has done with North Korea, offering false hopes as the nuclear threat grows. To disarm Iran of its nuclear capabilities by air strikes or invasion would be very risky because we do not know where all of its nuclear missiles are hidden. The United States was dissuaded from disarming North Korea as the nuclear missile capabilities of those nations were still nascent. Regime change by sponsoring a popular revolution can be a practical solution: the Iranian people would overthrow their Islamist government if they could. But the regime itself has proven itself adept at suppressing popular uprisings and can use US involvement, whether alleged or real, as a propaganda tool in such an effort, as it has done before. . But there are things we can do now, including: Harden U.S. power grids and other vital critical infrastructure against a PEM nuclear attack, which is outlined in Iranian military doctrine and would be the easiest regime to execute. and the most damaging nuclear threat. The White House and STRATCOM should view Iran as a nuclear missile threat at this time, increase control through national technical means of verification and human intelligence to locate nuclear capabilities, and prepare preventative options should action become necessary. Strengthen national missile defenses and in particular deploy modern space defenses. For example, the 1990s Brilliant Pebbles Project, canceled by the Clinton administration, could begin deployment in five years, cost around $ 20 billion in today’s dollars, and essentially intercept all ballistic missiles over a few years. hundreds of kilometers, including from Russia and China. Our national survival should not depend solely on first strike or deterrence. The American people would rather be defended than avenged. Ambassador R. James Woolsey is a former director of central intelligence; William R. Graham was the scientific adviser to President Reagans and the acting administrator of NASA, and chaired the EMP Commission of Congress; Ambassador Henry F. Cooper was director of the Strategic Defense Initiative and chief negotiator of defense and space talks with the USSR; Fritz Ermarth was chairman of the National Intelligence Council; Peter Vincent Pry is Executive Director of the EMP National and Homeland Security Task Force and has served on the Congressional Strategic Posture Commission, the House Armed Services Committee, and the CIA.

