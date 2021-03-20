Former Pertamina boss talks about imported pipes and Jokowi shootings





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Recently, the issue of the PT Pertamina (Persero) import pipeline has been discussed. President Joko Widodo was furious over the importation of these pipes and led to the dismissal of a senior Pertamina official. Oil and gas observer and CEO of Pertamina 2006-2009, Ari Soemarno also spoke. He said increasing indoor component level usage (TKDN) should have been done. However, he said increasing the use of TKDN should be considered rationally. He said the TKDN problem had been around for 35 years. The capacity of the domestic industry must also be taken into account.

“Since I was young in 1986, I have managed projects, at least 30%. We continue to optimize it, it is a must. It depends on the capacity of the national industry,” he said. he explained in an interview with CNBC Indonesia, Monday (03/15/2021). Based on his experience at the helm of Pertamina, Ari said that when it comes to TKDN his thoughts are the same as he is currently, which is to maximize all domestic products while remaining competitive. “Indeed, domestic production is still much more expensive. At the time, we gave a tolerance for goods in the country which may be more expensive with certain restrictions. This is still practiced until now,” Ari said. . Ari gave an example, for example there is a TKDN limit of 30%, 40% and now 50%. If the contractor has reached the minimum limit of use of TKDN, then there are pipes that are produced in the country and are more expensive, then this objective condition must be taken into account. “If the executing contractor is exhausted, oh it’s a pipeline, I can’t make it more expensive nationally, it’s expensive that needs to be addressed and resolved. Because if it is more high, there will be price adjustments, ”he explained. According to him, the types of pipes used by Pertamina vary. From stainless steel, carbon steel, fiberglass pipe, pressure specification, temperature specification, and all these pipes cannot be produced domestically. “And also if the price is competitive, is limited by competitive prices which must be taken into account. This is an important synchronization,” he explained. Regarding the dismissal of a senior Pertamina official, Ari was hesitant to comment. “I have no position to comment (on the dismissal of a senior Pertamina official),” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (battery / battery)



