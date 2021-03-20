Iran, Russia and Turkey sign growing alliance

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was all smiles on a trip to Turkey on Friday. He said it was productive and smiled alongside his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. He said it was a “wonderful” trip where he spoke with his “brother Cavusoglu”. The trip signals the growing alliance Turkey and Iran have in the region.

Zarif said “as before, constructive engagement on bilateral and regional issues. Ultimate objective: to apply the experience of Iran and Turkey of 400 years of peace to our region. Together, anything is possible.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sided with Russia in a growing row with the United States, criticizing US President Joe Biden, who is widely hated by the ruling party in Turkey. He claimed that Biden’s recent comments on Russian President Vladimir Putin were unacceptable and “not suitable for a president.” It’s not just because of the tone of Biden’s comments, in which Biden called Putin a “killer.” The Turkish president and regime often attack other countries and leaders, belittling them and threatening them with insults. Ankara’s message is that Russia and Turkey grow together as allies and partners. They work together in Syria, Libya and the Caucasus. Their objective is to supplant American influence and to compartmentalize many regions of the Middle East. They seek to control violence in these areas. For example, Turkey made the Syrian rebels, who were fighting the Russian-backed Syrian regime, to change course and fight the Kurds so that the Syrian regime could prosper. Then Turkey sent the rebels to fight elsewhere to weaken the rebellion. Ten years after the start of the Syrian conflict, it is above all Turkey which is responsible for sidelining the rebellion.

Now enter Iran. Iran, Turkey and Russia have been working together in the Astana process since 2017 to manage Syria. They exclude the United States. Zarif’s trip to Istanbul is just one of many in which Turkish and Iranian counterparts work together and exemplify their warm relationship. Turkey wants more trade with Iran via rail links and wants to work with Tehran in other ways. From Russia, Turkey wants more S-400s and military equipment.

Turkish media have illustrated how the relationship is developing. “Hakan Fidan, head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, also attended the meeting, Foreign Ministry sources said on condition of anonymity,” Hurriyet reported in Turkey. A recent agreement between Baghdad and Erbil for the security of Sinjar province and an intensified dialogue between Turkey and Iraq, aimed at curbing the influence of the PKK in a wider region of northern Iraq and the east of Syria. Meanwhile, Turkey, Russia and Qatar issued a joint statement last week following talks between their foreign ministers in Doha, pledging to uphold Syria’s territorial integrity in accordance with the Charter. United Nations, ”the report notes. Iran welcomes “any initiative that alleviates the pain of the Syrian people and ensures stability and peace in this country [Syria]Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, stressing that the Astana talks between Ankara, Moscow and Tehran were one of the most successful initiatives to end the conflict in Syria.

A month ago, there were rumors that Turkey and Iran might clash in Iraq, but now it seems the countries have put their differences aside as well. Turkey wants Iran to help it fight the Kurds, who it says are part of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party or PKK. Turkey is trying to ban opposition parties by calling them “terrorists” linked to the PKK. The United States has expressed concern, but Turkey hopes it can model its authoritarian regime on Russia and Iran. He learns from Russia how to deal with dissidents as Russia has dealt with Alexei Navalny.

For many years Turkey has said one thing to Moscow and Tehran about the partnership while telling Iranian hawks in Washington that Turkey is “against Russia and Iran”. Turkey would mobilize its powerful DC lobbyists to push narratives of Turkey’s “counterterrorism” to how Turkey is challenging Russia and Iran “geopolitically”. However, the reality was that Turkey still worked closely with Russia and Iran. Turkey invented an imaginary “terrorist” threat to the Kurdish region of Afrin in 2018 to justify an invasion. He even pretended to fight ISIS as he allowed ISIS families to transit from Raqqa to Idlib. ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi was found a few hundred meters from the Turkish border in Idlib. Turkey’s use of its lobbyists to claim it was facing Iran was only a talking point for the Trump administration. Even after the administration left, some of those close to Turkey continued to promote this narrative. But even Turkey now claims to distance itself from some extremist Muslim Brotherhood militants in an attempt to try to make things right with the Arab states in the region. It is Turkey’s long-standing goal of reaching an agreement with states in the region and reuniting its alliance with Iran and Russia to legitimize its continued occupation of parts of Syria and its regions. bases in Iraq.