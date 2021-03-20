Trump could help stop Asian hatred if he spoke





WASHINGTON A key subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee has held its first hearing since the pandemic began to tackle the surge in racially motivated crimes against Asian Americans.

Representative Judy Chu, a Democrat who represents California’s 27th Congressional District, was a witness at the hearing. She said former President Donald Trump’s hate language amid the pandemic, including “the Kung flu” and the “Chinese virus,” has exacerbated racial prejudice and is solely responsible for the surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans.

What you need to know The House Judiciary Committee held its first hearing since the pandemic began tackling the surge in racially-motivated crimes against Asian Americans Chu said CAPAC pleaded with the former President Trump not to use different terminology to describe COVID-19. could certainly play a role in stopping these attacks, “Chu said. She calls for March 26 to be a national day to speak out against Asian hatred.

“We begged Donald Trump not to use this terminology,” Chu said. “We did it with statements, press conferences, letters sent directly to him, and he ignored everything. In fact, he doubled down on his use of his terms, used it at every opportunity, and in fact made his Republican supporters use that term as well. “

Chu said it was a continuation of the former president’s rhetoric describing the virus under a name other than the scientific term in addition to years of hate speech towards immigrants and people of color. Chu said she worried about her family and her constituents.

Anti-Asian hate crimes in 16 of America’s largest cities increased by about 150% in 2020, according to the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino. According to Stop AAPI Hate, hate crimes against Asian Americans in California account for more than 44% of reports nationwide.

Chu said whoever started it could help stop it.

“President Trump could surely play a role in stopping these attacks or at least reducing them if he speaks out, but we’ve seen that he doesn’t want to do that,” Chu said.

But Congressman Chip Roy, R-TX, expressed concern and said the speech should not be targeted to tackle these crimes.

“My concern about this hearing is that it seems to want to venture into policing rhetoric in a free society, free speech, and away from the rule of law and eliminating the bad guys, ”Roy said.

Roy then condemned the Chinese government, but his speech was followed by that of a New York Democrat who berated Roy, saying he used his time at a hearing on anti-Asian violence to complain from China.

“This hearing was about addressing the pain and pain in our community and finding solutions,” said Representative Grace Meng. “We won’t let you take our voice from us!”

Other Republican colleagues have called for justice for the victims, including Representative Young Kim, R-La Habra.

“The hatred, prejudice and attacks that we have seen against the Asian-American community are unacceptable and must be stopped,” Kim said.

While momentum with Congress and activists is building up, Chu, the chairman of the US Congressional Asia-Pacific Caucus, or CAPAC, said this conversation is long overdue. She said she asked to meet with the Justice Department under the Trump administration for a year but was ignored. She is now considering calling for investigations into other potentially racist crimes, including the shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, which left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

Activists like actor Daniel Dae Kim were invited to Thursday’s hearing to represent Asians.

“We are 23 million people,” Dae Kim said. “We are united and we are waking up.”

Chu said she met with the Justice Department last week to give CAPAC advice on how to tackle the increase in hate crimes and requested a meeting with the attorney general. Chu also wants local law enforcement to receive new grants to train in a more unified way of responding to hate crimes. She said it varies from department to department across the country.

She asks that March 26 be a national day to denounce Asian hatred. She said everyone needs to stand together now.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misidentified the location of Representative Judy Chu. This has been corrected. (March 19, 2021)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos