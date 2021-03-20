Jokowi must resolve past cases of serious human rights violations





ON THE ACCOUNT social media, Maria Sumarsih uploaded a photo of President Joko Widodo and his two grandchildren’s expression of happiness at Merdeka Palace to express his desire for his son, BR Norma Irmawan or Wawan, who died on his campus, Unika Atma Jaya, online. 23 years ago. “My son, Wawan, was shot dead by police in his campus yard, Unika Atma Jaya, while helping a victim who had also been shot dead by police,” Maria wrote. The incident that occurred on November 13, 1998 became known as the Semanggi I tragedy. Also read: Cases of past human rights abuses have not been resolved, Sumarsih: I still keep hope When given the rulership of Jakarta, Governor Joko Widodo vowed that he would solve the Semanggi I tragedy and other serious human rights violations if he were to lead Indonesia. Walakin, Jokowi has not kept that promise since winning the presidential election in 2014. The public should not forget the tragedy of Semanggi I and other cases of serious human rights violations, and it is necessary to continue urging President Jokowi to complete the investigation, because resolving past cases of violations serious human rights issue is his written pledge to Nawacita. Keep fighting Victims and families of victims of human rights violations are aging, but their spirit of struggle for justice does not falter. Even though President Jokowi always ignored it, Maria never gave up. He continues to participate in Thursday action to demand the settlement of cases of human rights violations. Before the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kamisan action still stood in front of Merdeka Palace every Thursday afternoon. Currently this action is taking place online from home. Also Read: Sumarsih Hopes Jokowi-Maruf’s Vision and Mission Will Help Realize Past Human Rights Since January 18, 2007, the Kamisan Action is a form of non-violent action. In his book, titled The policy of non-violent actions, said political scientist Gene Sharp, there are 198 methods of nonviolent action, ranging from sending letters of rejection, to creating posters and cartoons, to pickets. Pickets is the act of walking to show and maintain a physical presence in order to achieve a goal. The action of wearing black clothes and holding a black umbrella in front of the Merdeka Palace which was carried out by Maria and the mothers of victims of human rights violations during the Kamisan action was called pickets. Pickets also made by mothers in Argentina. They gathered in Plaza de Mayo, a public space opposite the Casa Rosada Palace, to demand justice for the enforced disappearance of their children by the military junta.

