Ramiz Raja compares Ravi Shastri to Imran Khan, calls India ’80s team’ not so aggressive ‘





Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri has made a significant contribution to the success of the Indian cricket team. From entertaining fans during his playing days to capturing viewers’ attention with his commentary, the 58-year-old has established himself as a leading name in Indian cricket. In addition, he is currently the head coach of the Indian Men’s Cricket Team, and his stint with the national team has paid off. Former Pakistani cricketer and popular cricketer Ramiz Raja recently revealed how he believes Shastri is seen as a misfit in the Indian squad during his time playing.

Ramiz Raja claims Ravi Shastri wanted to be like Imran Khan

Pakistani cricketer turned commentator Ramiz Raja has repeatedly expressed his admiration for Ravi Shastri. After India’s triumphant victory in the Test Series in Australia, Raja praised the Indian head coach for guiding his team to a memorable victory by successfully overcoming all barriers. Speaking to a prominent Indian publication, the former Pakistani cricketer shared information about Ravi Shastri’s playing days.

Known for his flamboyant approach to the pitch, the all-rounder has several winning performances to his name that are still etched in the memory of cricket enthusiasts. On the YouTube channel Cricket Baaz, Ramiz Raja revealed that when Pakistan played Ravi Shastri, they felt he was a misfit in the Indian squad. He pointed out that Shastri had an aggressive approach which was contrary to the rest of the Indian players at that time.

Ramiz Raja mentioned how the cricketer turned coach would always be up for any challenge and also be ready to strike in any position for the team. Due to his body language, several Pakistani players thought he wanted to be like Imran Khan, according to Raja. He also added that his attitude has also paid dividends for Indian cricket. Along with Virat Kohli also known for his go-ahead attitude, his association with Shastri has helped the team establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in world cricket.

Ravi Shastri net worth

According to CelebWorth, Shastri’s net worth is estimated at 57.24 crore. paid coaches around the world. In addition to his coaching work, Shastri benefits from his advisory role at India Resources Limited, a mining company. He also has a diverse portfolio of investments like any other celebrity would and is profiting from that as well.

Disclaimer: The above information on Ravi Shastri net worth is taken from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee the accuracy of the numbers 100%. Image source: AP

