British Prime Minister likely to visit Chennai on next visit to India in April | India News





NEW DELHI: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on his next visit to India in April, is also expected to visit Chennai. Johnson will arrive in India on April 26.

Reliable sources learn that Johnson’s visit to Chennai has been finalized and his Tamil Nadu program is in the works. We also learn that very soon advanced teams from the United Kingdom will reach Chennai.

Recently, speaking at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI 2021), Johnson praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in areas such as renewable energy in the global fight against climate change.

“We have a common vision of a sustainable future for our nations and the global community – and I look forward to discussing this and many other issues with Prime Minister Modi on my next visit to India,” Johnson said on Wednesday.

There is no official announcement on the date of his visit to India and the outline of the visit is still being worked out.

The British Prime Minister had canceled his planned visit to India earlier this year due to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. He was invited to participate in the Republic Day celebrations as the main guest.

He recently announced that Britain would “tilt” its attention to the Indo-Pacific region as part of its integrated review of government policy for the years to come.

India is a high priority for the UK. This is corroborated by the fact that India will be the first country Johnson visits after Britain exits the European Union, a source close to the developments said.

The UK hosts the G7 summit in June, where Prime Minister Modi is a special guest. COP 26 will also take place later this year in the UK.

