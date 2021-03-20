George Takei recalls the chilling impact of Donald Trump on racist slurs on Asian Americans





Former President Donald Trump uses racist slurs to describe the coronavirus sent a chill through the Asian-American community, actor George Takei recalled Friday.

Immediately, it’s a thrill that comes out in the community. Or worse, it’s a freezing cold that’s dying out, the Star Trek star told Katy Tur on MSNBC.

I mean, I’m not likely to be targeted, Takei admitted. But we have grandparents, parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, and we are worried.

It’s a thrill that is spreading across the country, he added.

Watch the interview here:

Takei earlier in the interview, which focused on this week’s murder of six Asian women at Atlanta-area massage parlors, explained why he believed the right kind of leadership was essential in debunking harmful stereotypes about Asian Americans.

Bidens’ condemnation of anti-Asian racism stands in stark contrast to the late president who continued to play with ignorant and racists in America by continuing to label the coronavirus a Chinese flu or kung flu, Takei said.

Some are run by the masses, Takei added. Others really lead, educate, and enlighten, and that’s what President Biden does.

Tricking inflammatory rhetoric and the use of racist epithets throughout the pandemic to distract from its administrations, mismanagement of the crisis has likely perpetuated racist attitudes, a study published in the American Journal of Public Health. Last year, the STOP AAPI HATE group declared Trump to be the main propagator of anti-Asian racism.

