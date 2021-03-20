Boris Johnson’s government ‘breaks ministerial code’ on ministerial income





BORIS Johnson and his cabinet broke UK government transparency rules by failing to disclose ministers’ external income, it has been reported.

According to the Ministerial Code, the government must issue a declaration “covering the interests of the ministers concerned” twice a year – there has not been one since July 2020. The last to be published before that dates back to December 2019.

Payments and other interest worth millions of pounds have not been released for nine months. READ MORE: Investigative brand SNP members Salmond Nicola Sturgeon flee ‘shame and fake’ Alistair Graham, former chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, said the failure to publish these interests was “outrageous.” The lack of dissemination of information is said to be linked to the resignation of Alex Allan, independent advisor to the Prime Minister on ministerial standards. He left the role last year in protest as Johnson refused to fire Priti Patel for alleged harassment. Allan was not replaced after four months – it is not known if the position was ever advertised. The revelation that ministers are breaking the rules comes as Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross demands the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon for claiming to have broken the Scottish government’s ministerial code. The UK’s latest list of ministers’ interests was due to be released in January and with Allan’s former post still vacant, it is not clear when that document will be released. READ MORE: Possible breaches of ministerial codes suddenly interest Conservatives According to OpenDemocracy, it could take months to release it, even after Allan is finally replaced. This is because there is a backlog of 137 ministers to deal with, and compiling the information requires interviews and correspondence. Some ministers have large portfolios to go through. For example, Jacob Rees-Mogg is worth between £ 70 million and £ 200million. He also owns a 20% stake in an asset management company, among other equity interests and investments. Zac Goldsmith was also included in the Sunday Times’ most recent Rich List with an estimated net worth of £ 285million. A Cabinet Office spokesperson insisted that a new list would be released “in due course”.







