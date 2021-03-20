The latest: foreign fans are excluded from the Tokyo Olympics





TOKYO Overseas spectators will be excluded from the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government, the Tokyo government, the International Paralympic Committee and local organizers.

Officials say the risk was too great to admit fans from overseas during the coronavirus pandemic. Around 1 million tickets are said to have been sold to fans outside of Japan.

The ban on foreign supporters comes just days before the start of the Olympic torch relay on Thursday from Fukushima prefecture in northeastern Japan. It will last 121 days, travel across Japan with 10,000 runners, and end on July 23 with the opening ceremony at the Tokyo National Stadium.

The relay will be a test for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will involve 15,400 athletes entering Japan. They will be tested before leaving their homes, tested upon arrival in Japan and frequently tested while residing in a secure bubble in the Athletes’ Village along Tokyo Bay.

Japan has attributed around 8,800 deaths to COVID-19 and has controlled the virus better than most countries.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

EU threatens AstraZeneca to ban exports

As vaccinations delay, older Italians are paying the price again.

The vaccination campaign in Brazil faces challenges in remote communities.

US clears 100 million vaccinations, President Biden then targets 200 million

___

Follow the hotspot pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERES WHAT ELSE HAPPENS:

BERLIN The executive branch of European trade unions is stepping up pressure on pharmaceutical companies to speed up the delivery of their vaccines to the continent as the number of viruses increases again in many member countries.

The European Commission says AstraZeneca in particular could face export bans to countries outside the EU if it does not quickly deliver the promised amount of vaccine to the bloc of 27 nations.

We have the option to ban planned exports, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday in an interview with German media group Funke.

She said the commission sent an official reminder to AstraZeneca.

The AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine is one of three vaccines approved in the EU. However, its use was overshadowed by several issues, including a slow start, recurring delivery problems, and a temporary ban for several days earlier this week in many member countries of the bloc after reports of blood clots in some recipients of the drug. vaccine.

Most EU countries resumed giving AstraZeneca injections on Friday as the number of infections rose again across the continent.

___

Pakistani Prime Minister of ISLAMABAD, Imran Khan, tested positive for the coronavirus two days after receiving his first dose of the vaccine.

Dr Faisal Sultan, the Khans’ special assistant for health, said on Saturday that the prime minister had quarantined himself at his private home on a hill on the outskirts of Islamabad.

There has been a peak of COVID-19 in the capital and in eastern and northern Pakistan, where authorities have reported 42 new deaths and 3,876 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours across the country , bringing the total number of deaths to 13,799 and the total number of infected. cases to over 623,000.

Since February, Pakistan has used a COVID-19 vaccine donated by neighboring China. Health workers have been vaccinated and now the elderly are receiving the vaccine.

Media reports say that a private Pakistani pharmaceutical company has imported 50,000 doses of the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus, but it is not known at what price the vaccine will be available to people.

___

SAN FRANCISCO Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said many pandemic deaths could have been prevented in California had the state focused earlier on vaccinating people in poorer neighborhoods.

Garcetti also said on Friday that federal and state governments had not given local officials like him enough freedom to vaccinate those they felt were most at risk.

Garcetti and Governor Gavin Newsom are fellow Democrats and close friends. And although the mayor did not name Newsom, his comments are ultimately a criticism of the governor and his very narrow initial approach to vaccinating residents by age and profession.

Newsom has since pivoted and set aside 40% of all doses for people in poorer parts of the states.

___

WASHINGTON – The White House is canceling the annual Easter egg roll for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden said on Friday the White House would mark the holiday by sending 2021 commemorative Easter eggs in the coming days to vaccination sites and local hospitals.

President Rutherford B. Hayes started the tradition in 1878.

There have been a few other times the event has been moved out of the White House or canceled. During World War I, President Woodrow Wilson suspended the Egg Roll, and Franklin Roosevelt did the same during World War II. President Harry Truman scratched the Egg Roll from 1948 to 1952, due to food rationing and renovations at the White House.

President Dwight Eisenhower reinstated the event in 1953.

___

ATLANTA President Joe Biden visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and used the appearance to celebrate his administration reaching the benchmark of injecting 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine since its inauguration.

Biden met with CDC scientists in Atlanta on Friday to express his gratitude for their work in trying to stop the coronavirus, while also learning about variants of the virus and the ongoing medical situation.

Biden pumped his fist as CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said the 100 million vaccine threshold had been reached.

The President told CDC staff: We owe you a huge debt of gratitude and we will do so for a long, long time. You are the army, you are the navy, the marines, the coast guard… you are the front line troops.

___

PHOENIX – Arizonas’ senior health official said state-run outdoor vaccination sites will either switch to night-time operations or close next month in anticipation of warmer temperatures.

State Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ said on Friday officials were already monitoring indoor venues to replace parking operations at State Farm Stadium in Glendale and Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

The state has already identified a site in Mesa that will replace the vaccination clinic at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

The site of the University of Arizona in Tucson, however, will continue to administer vaccines outside.

State Farm Stadium will only be distributing doses between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. starting April 4.

___

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany will need to apply an emergency brake to reverse some recent easing of pandemic restrictions as coronavirus infections accelerate.

Germany’s National Center for Disease Control says new infections are increasing exponentially as the more contagious variant of COVID-19 first detected in Britain has become dominant in the country.

Under an agreement with state governors two weeks ago, Merkel is expected to reimpose restrictions in areas where the number of new weekly cases exceeds 100 per 100,000 population. The national average was 95.6 on Friday.

Merkel said that unfortunately we will have to use this emergency brake.

___

ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Italy would not hesitate to adopt its own vaccination strategy – including evaluating the Russian vaccine Sputnik on its own – if the response from European unions is not adequate .

Speaking on Friday evening, Draghi stressed that European coordination has great added value, but said if the response regarding Italians’ health does not work, we must act on our own.

The Italian Prime Minister has defended the decision to join Germany and France in temporarily halting use of the AstraZeneca vaccine while European regulators carried out additional checks, despite the possibility that could discourage some people from accepting the vaccine Anglo-Swedish. The 73-year-old prime minister has said he will take the vaccine himself when his age group arrives.

___

WASHINGTON The United States has cleared President Joe Bidens’ goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccines, more than a month ahead of his target date of his 100th day in office.

This as the president prepared to aim higher in the national immunization effort. The country currently administers around 2.5 million vaccines per day. Biden, who has vowed to set a new goal for vaccinations next week, has suggested the possibility of setting a target of 200 million doses by his 100th day in office.

He told reporters on Friday that we may be able to overtake. His comments come as the United States is on the verge of having enough of the three currently licensed vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to cover the entire adult population in just 10 weeks.

The pace is expected to increase significantly later this month with an expected increase in vaccine supply, putting a target of 200 million doses within reach.

___

BOISE, Idaho The Idaho legislature voted shutdown for several weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak.

At least six of the 70 House members tested positive for the disease last week, and there are fears that a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 is in the Statehouse.

Four of those who tested positive are Republicans. Another Republican lawmaker is self-isolating. The chamber has a super-majority of 58 Republicans, most of whom rarely wear masks. All Democratic lawmakers typically wear masks.

Three of the infected lawmakers had participated in debates in the House this week. House and Senate lawmakers made the decision despite significant unfinished business, including budgeting and implementing a major income tax cut.

Two senators had contracted the coronavirus but recovered and returned to the 35-member Senate.

___

PORTLAND, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced that Shell is speeding up the Oregons COVID-19 vaccine eligibility timeline to allow vulnerable populations to receive vaccines by May 1.

This is when all adults will become eligible. Also on Monday, counties that have largely completed vaccinating residents 65 or older may begin administering vaccines to the next eligible groups, as well as migrant and seasonal farm workers working in the county.

