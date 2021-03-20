Jokowi to inaugurate Kuabang Kao Airport, North Halmahera





Ternate (ANTARA) – The government of the North Halmahera (Halut) regency, North Maluku, held a meeting to prepare for the planned visit of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with the agenda for the inauguration of the terminal of the Kuabang Kao airport. “President Jokowi is scheduled to visit Halut to inaugurate the terminal at Kuabang Kao Airport on Thursday (3/25) next week, along with the announcement of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Acting Regent Halut said. Yudihart Noya contacted from Ternate on Saturday. . Therefore, the regency government of Halut with Forkompinda will hold a meeting related to the preparation and preparation for the assumption of responsibility of the President of the Republic of Indonesia. Also Read: President Jokowi Inaugurates Toraja Airport Worth IDR 800 Billion Meanwhile, in a separate location, Kuabang Airport Manager Kao Ristu Bintoro, when contacted, said the airport is currently preparing to pick up President Jokowi. Asked about land disputes at Kuabang airport about land claims by 13 heads of household (KK) several years ago. Ristu said the issue of land disputes had already been raised, with the court dismissing the plaintiff’s claim and the court decision dismissing the plaintiff’s trial and the terminal was operating from May 23, 2019 until now, there was no no problem. Read also: Acting Governor, accompanied by President Jokowi, inaugurates infrastructure in South Sulawesi “If the president is not able to visit Halut, it is possible that the Minister of Transport will replace him, however, there is a lot of hope for the president who inaugurates this airport,” he said. Head of the Office of the Protocol of Public Cooperation and Communication (PKKP), Rahwan K Suamba confirmed that his party had held a meeting chaired by Plt Karo Protocol, Yusuf Permana via virtual and in the presence of the Director General of Air Transport of the Ministry of Transport , Secretary of the Northern Province Maluku Samsuddin A Kadir, Danrem 152 TNI Brigadier General Imam Sampurno and Karo PKKP Rahwan K Suamba. According to him, the president’s visit to North Sumatra was to inaugurate the terminal of Kuabang Kao Airport and according to the schedule, President of the Republic of Indonesia Jokowi is expected to move from Ambon to Kao Kuabang Airport. During his visit to Halut, Jokowi will inspect airport signs, airport facilities, then inaugurate Kuabang Kao airport and review the implementation of mass vaccines in local health centers by applying health protocols. . Also Read: President Jokowi Inaugurates Pantar Airport and Supports Alor NTT Connectivity Reporter: Abdul Fatah

Editor: Joko Susilo

