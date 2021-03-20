Biden faces China, Russia in first 60 days





His path to power is to build new networks rather than disrupt old ones. Economists are debating when the Chinese will have the world’s largest gross domestic product perhaps by the end of this decade, and whether they can achieve their other two great national goals: to build the world’s most powerful army and to dominate. the race for key technologies by 2049, the 100th anniversary of the Maos revolution. Their power does not derive from their relatively small nuclear arsenal or their growing stock of conventional weapons. Instead, it stems from their growing economic power and the way they use their government-sponsored technology to wire countries, be it Latin America or the Middle East, Africa or Europe. East, with 5G wireless networks intended to link them ever closer to Beijing. It comes from the submarine cables that they wind around the world to make these networks work on circuits owned by the Chinese. Ultimately, that will come from how they use these networks to make other countries dependent on Chinese technology. Once that happens, the Chinese could export some of their authoritarianism, for example by selling facial recognition software to other countries that have allowed them to quell dissent at home. This is why Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to Mr Bidens, who was with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken for the meeting with their Chinese counterparts in Anchorage, warned in a series of writings in recent years. that it might be a mistake to assume that China plans to win by taking the US military directly into the Pacific. The central premises of this alternative approach would be that economic and technological might is fundamentally more important than traditional military might in establishing global leadership, he wrote, and than a physical sphere of influence in Asia. Is is not a necessary prerequisite to maintain such leadership. The Trump administration came to similar conclusions, even though it only released a real strategy for dealing with China weeks before stepping down. His attempts to strangle China’s national telecoms champion Huawei and take control of social media apps like TikTok ended in a disorganized effort that often involved threatening and angry allies considering buying Chinese technology. . Part of the goal of the Alaska meeting was to convince the Chinese that the Biden administration is determined to compete with Beijing at all levels to offer competitive technology, such as semiconductor manufacturing and artificial intelligence, even if that means spending billions on government-led research and development projects and new industrial partnerships with Europe, India, Japan and Australia.

