Politics
Erdogan sacks central bank chief after interest rate hike
Turkey braced for another wave of financial turmoil on Saturday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked its market-friendly central bank chief and replaced him with a former ruling party lawmaker.
A presidential decree issued on Friday evening did not explain why Erdogan replaced Naci Agbal with Sahap Kavcioglu in the key post.
But the move was announced just a day after the central bank sharply raised the main interest rate to 19% to fight inflation.
Kavcioglu wrote columns for a pro-government newspaper strongly criticizing Agbal’s propensity to hike rates.
Analysts say the new central banker subscribes to Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that higher interest rates cause inflation.
Most economists believe this slows down inflation by increasing the cost of doing business.
“Turkish President Erdogan’s shocking decision to sack central bank governor Naci Agbal on Friday night is likely to trigger sharp declines in the lira when markets open on Monday,” Capital Economics analyst Jason Tuvey wrote in a note. of research.
“It looks like the central bank’s efforts to tackle the country’s inflation problem may come to an end, and a messy balance of payments crisis has become (once again) a real possibility,” Tuvey warned.
– Fight against inflation –
Agbal was named in an overhaul of the economics team Erdogan designed in November to stop a sharp decline in the Turkish currency.
The lira had then fallen to 8.5 per dollar from 5.9 at the start of 2020, as former central bank managers kept interest rates low as inflation accelerated.
Goldman Sachs economists estimated that the central bank spent more than $ 100 million in 2020 alone to buy foreign currency in a bid to support the lira.
But the Turks continued to stock up on gold and swap pounds for euros and dollars to preserve their savings.
Foreign investors fled the Turkish market and the economy appeared to be heading into a major crisis.
Erdogan appeared to concede defeat and embrace orthodoxy by installing Agbal in the central bank and reformists in the finance ministry in the November reshuffle.
Agbal’s tenure saw the lira stabilize. It was around 7.3 against the dollar on Friday.
But the lira began to reverse some of its earlier gains in February, and the annual inflation rate rose to 15.6% due to external pressures on the Turkish economy.
Agbal’s decision to raise rates more than 200 basis points than expected to 19% on Thursday was applauded by investors, but appears to be the last straw for Erdogan.
Kavcioglu’s Yeni Safak newspaper criticized him on the front page on Friday.
– ‘I paid the price’ –
Erdogan’s aversion to high interest rates has remained a constant in Turkish politics.
He once called him “the mother and father of all evil” and again stressed in January that he was “absolutely against” higher rates.
Its new central banker Kavcioglu suggested in a February column that higher interest rates “indirectly” lead to higher inflation.
Emerging markets economist Timothy Ash called Agbal a “patriot who made the tough but right choices in Turkey’s best interests at the right time. He paid the price.”
Kavcioglu becomes the fourth head of the central bank that Erdogan has appointed since July 2019.
He faces the task of meeting Erdogan’s goal of reducing the annual inflation rate to five percent by the next election scheduled in Turkey in 2023.
But Tuvey, of Capital Economics, said Agbal’s sacking also came with political risks for Erdogan, as some members of the president’s ruling party grew worried with his unorthodox approach to the economy.
“Governor Agbal’s dismissal runs the risk of splitting the party, which had already seen several major players leave in recent years,” Tuvey wrote.
