Politics
WhatsApp was down last night for 50 minutes, but vikaas in Bengal for 50 years: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a campaign rally in Kharagpur, West Bengal on Saturday, promising “ashol poriborton (real change)” in the state.
“Bengal gave Congress a chance, TMC, left, if you give BJP a chance this time around, we’ll show you what poriborton ashol (the real change) looks like,” the prime minister said.
Prime Minister Modi also said: “The type of participation in Bengal shows that the BJP is coming to power in the state this time. It is my honor that you have come to bless the BJP in such large numbers, it clearly suggests that the BJP mei iss baar BJP sarkar (It will be a BJP government this time in Bengal). “
Blasting the TMC, Congress and left-wing parties for blocking the development of Bengal for decades, Prime Minister Modi said: “You must be aware that last night WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50 to 55 minutes everyone worried. But in Bengal development and dreams have been on the decline for 50 to 55 years. “
“You have seen the destruction of Congress and the left. TMC has ruined your dreams. Over the past 70 years you have given opportunities to everyone but give us 5 years we will free Bengal from 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you, ”Prime Minister Modi said at the Kharagpur rally.
“Khela sesh, vikaas shuru”
Jibing against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Prime Minister said: “Didi says ‘khela hobe’, but the truth is ‘khela sesh, vikaas araambh hobe’ (the game is over, now the development will begin).”
PM Modi added: “Didi, Bengal gave you 10 years to show your work, but you betrayed people with ‘tolabaji’ (extortion), violence, bad administration.”
PM Modi also said that CM Banerjee was rising like a wall to block all central government plans.
“Didi’s government refuses to implement the national education policy. She does not care about the future of Bengal youth. I want to assure you all that we will not let Didi play with the future of the youth of Bengal, ”Prime Minister Modi said. .
The Prime Minister again searched CM Banerjee and his nephew Abhishek Banerjee, saying: “As the entire nation moves towards a one-stop-shop appeals system, in Bengal there is only one window, the “Bhaipo window”. The nation is continuously moving towards a one stop shop. But in Bengal, only the “one-stop-shop bhaipo” works because nothing can happen without going through this window. Because of the TMC union, the old industries are closed and only the “udyog mafia” thrives. “
Earlier in a tweet, the prime minister said he would expand the BJP’s development agenda in his speeches.
The Bharatiya Janata party is set to unveil its manifesto for the West Bengal polls on Sunday.
Voting for the West Bengal State Assembly, which has 294 members, will take place in eight phases starting March 27 and the final ballot will take place on April 29. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]