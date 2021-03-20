WhatsApp was down last night for 50 minutes, but vikaas in Bengal for 50 years: PM Modi

“Bengal gave Congress a chance, TMC, left, if you give BJP a chance this time around, we’ll show you what poriborton ashol (the real change) looks like,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Modi also said: “The type of participation in Bengal shows that the BJP is coming to power in the state this time. It is my honor that you have come to bless the BJP in such large numbers, it clearly suggests that the BJP mei iss baar BJP sarkar (It will be a BJP government this time in Bengal). “

Blasting the TMC, Congress and left-wing parties for blocking the development of Bengal for decades, Prime Minister Modi said: “You must be aware that last night WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50 to 55 minutes everyone worried. But in Bengal development and dreams have been on the decline for 50 to 55 years. “

“You have seen the destruction of Congress and the left. TMC has ruined your dreams. Over the past 70 years you have given opportunities to everyone but give us 5 years we will free Bengal from 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you, ”Prime Minister Modi said at the Kharagpur rally.

“Khela sesh, vikaas shuru”

Jibing against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Prime Minister said: “Didi says ‘khela hobe’, but the truth is ‘khela sesh, vikaas araambh hobe’ (the game is over, now the development will begin).”

PM Modi added: “Didi, Bengal gave you 10 years to show your work, but you betrayed people with ‘tolabaji’ (extortion), violence, bad administration.”

PM Modi also said that CM Banerjee was rising like a wall to block all central government plans.

“Didi’s government refuses to implement the national education policy. She does not care about the future of Bengal youth. I want to assure you all that we will not let Didi play with the future of the youth of Bengal, ”Prime Minister Modi said. .

The Prime Minister again searched CM Banerjee and his nephew Abhishek Banerjee, saying: “As the entire nation moves towards a one-stop-shop appeals system, in Bengal there is only one window, the “Bhaipo window”. The nation is continuously moving towards a one stop shop. But in Bengal, only the “one-stop-shop bhaipo” works because nothing can happen without going through this window. Because of the TMC union, the old industries are closed and only the “udyog mafia” thrives. “

Earlier in a tweet, the prime minister said he would expand the BJP’s development agenda in his speeches.

The Bharatiya Janata party is set to unveil its manifesto for the West Bengal polls on Sunday.

Voting for the West Bengal State Assembly, which has 294 members, will take place in eight phases starting March 27 and the final ballot will take place on April 29. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2.