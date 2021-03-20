Donald Trump should make a massive effort to get his supporters vaccinated





Although our four other living ex-presidents and first ladies appear in a public service announcement urging everyone to get vaccinated, Trump is not. His most publicized comment so far has come during an appearance on Fox News, where he noted that it was a great vaccine, that it was a safe vaccine, and that it was something that worked. In response to a question from host Maria Bartiromo, Trump said he would recommend it [the vaccine] to a lot of people who don’t want to get it, and a lot of them voted for me, frankly.

Yes they have. A new Yahoo News / YouGov survey found that among Trump 2020 voters who have yet to be vaccinated, half say they never will. Another survey, that of Marist for NPR and PBS, showed similar results: 49% of Republican men said they would never be vaccinated, as did 41% of all Trump supporters and 40% of white men without. University diploma. Demographically, this is obviously an audience that has been and can be influenced by Trump and Fox.

In the past year these people have been severely disadvantaged by both. Echoing Trump, Fox’s prime-time hosts went to great lengths to portray the pandemic as over-excited, a political club used to hurt Trump’s chances of re-election. Fox cast doubt on government-imposed closures and masked edicts.

It hasn’t stopped either, despite the huge death toll from COVID-19. Tucker Carlson, the Foxs self-proclaimed ombudsman for the everyday ignorant, is busy casting doubt on vaccination efforts. Spreading lies posed as questions, Carlson accused government officials of telling unspecified lies about vaccines. Given the severity of the consequences here, it would behoove Fox News senior management, including (already vaccinated) Rupert Murdoch, to ask his hosts to treat the inoculation effort as deserving more thoughtful and less controversial treatment. that, for example, the supposed war. over Christmas, the cancellation of some of Dr. Seuss’ books, or Hollywood’s latest perceived insult to all that is good and true with America.

If vaccine reluctance persists among the Trump / Fox demographics, it could hamper the United States’ quest for collective immunity, and thus put the coronavirus on the brink of extinction. That threshold was originally set at 60-70% of the population, but Dr Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, now suspects it is somewhere between 70-90%. If so, it’s obviously a real problem that over 30% of Americans tell pollsters they won’t get vaccinated.

There are sheer obstacles of fear, suspicion, and resentment to overcome. Some of it comes from so-called anti-vaxxers, which harbor scientifically unfounded fears about the supposed dangers of vaccines. Shamefully, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has joined their ranks, foolishly using his celebrity status to spread false or misinterpreted information about this vaccination effort.

But since the greatest resistance comes from the Trumps base, the ex-president needs to do more here. He would have to repeat the message he delivered over the phone to Fox News over and over again. Although Trump himself has been banned from Twitter and Facebook, Melania, Don Jr. and Ivanka could all act as his proxies there. Meanwhile, he is expected to volunteer to do a public service announcement himself and use his campaign mailing lists to directly reach supporters with a pro-vaccine message.

Dr Fauci says he thinks an exhortation from Trump would be very important in persuading more Republicans to receive the vaccine. There he is probably right. Trump supporters tend towards conspiracy theories and have a deep distrust of the political and scientific establishment. But they have great faith in Trump.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also signaled that Trumps’ help would not be unwanted. Any other living former president. . . participated in public debates [awareness] campaigns, she said this week. They didn’t need an engraved invitation to do so. He can therefore decide to do so. If so, so much the better.

Although his tone was devious, Psakis’ point was right. Trump shouldn’t have to be asked. Its participation should not be seen as a favor to the nation either. He should fall into the category of penitential responsibility because of the damage he did by making fun of wearing a mask, downplaying the dangers of the pandemic, pressuring governors for a premature reopening and giving a terrible national example by organizing overcrowded and unmasked public events.

Being vigorously involved in a pro-vaccination campaign will not make any of this better. But it could well save the lives of some who trust him. Or in Fox News.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.

