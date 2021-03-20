Politics
With Russia and China, Biden reveals diplomatic style: no children’s gloves
Washington – Two months after taking office, US President Joe Biden reveals his diplomatic style and he certainly didn’t mince words during the first negotiations of his term with Washington’s main rivals.
He called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “killer”, and his negotiators threw bullets at a Chinese delegation with harsh accusations during their first bilateral talks revealing a “prisoner-free” approach to Moscow and Beijing.
Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, “had a personal affinity for strongman autocrats. He admired them, ”said Thomas Wright, senior researcher at the Brookings Institution in Washington.
But the veteran Democrat’s administration “fears authoritarianism is underway and believes that democracies must work more closely together to roll back.”
Pundits were certainly expecting a more traditional approach to diplomacy under Biden, who served long on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and then as Vice President, compared to Trump, who favored governance by tweet.
But so far, and especially in recent days, Biden’s energetic style has turned heads.
When asked in an interview with ABC News if he thought Putin was a “killer,” Biden, 78, agreed without hesitation. And when his associates were asked if he had gone too far, they insisted that he did not regret his words.
This isn’t the first time Biden has shown a little boastfulness in his dealings with Putin or Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
In early February, he warned against “the rise of authoritarianism” in China and Russia.
Regarding Putin, Biden said he made it clear to his counterpart, “in a very different way from my predecessor, that in the days when the United States turned to Russia’s aggressive actions interfering in our elections , cyberattacks, poisoned its citizens. are finished. “
He said Xi did not have “a democratic bone in his body” and warned after a call with the Chinese leader that if the United States did not “budge” on Chinese policy, “they would eat our lunch. “
While the language may seem to reflect Trump’s flawless style, the context is quite different.
“Trump actually had a bigger problem with the American allies. Trump was consistently more angry with his allies than his rivals, ”Wright said.
Biden’s harsh rhetoric is in line with his desire to combat authoritarianism and defend American human rights values and concepts.
The American president even wants to organize a “summit of democracies” on a date to be determined.
Perhaps even more surprisingly, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a seasoned diplomat who is by no means a hothead, blasted his Chinese peers from the start as their two-day talks in Alaska kicked off Thursday.
As the world’s television cameras roll, Blinken said Beijing’s actions “threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability,” prompting a sharp response from China.
“This is not supposed to be the way you should greet your guests,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.
Wright called the exchanges “athletic, of course,” but added, “At least it’s sort of in sync with what’s really going on.”
“It kind of reveals to the world that this US-China relationship is defined by rivalry and competition,” he added.
James Carafano, a conservative Heritage Foundation member, said Blinken was “absolutely right” to swing.
The Biden administration has nothing to lose by taking a hard line, Carafano said.
“Being tough on Russia and China is bipartisan. Everyone wants to be tough, ”he said.
Carafano also noted that Biden’s tactics reflected some consistency with those of the Trump administration, which has taken action to counter Russia and China, even as the Republican touted his friendships with Putin and Xi.
But at the end of the day, “rhetoric counts for nothing,” he said.
“Trump tried to speak very nicely to Putin, and Putin acted like Putin,” Carafano warned. “Biden claims he’s tough on Putin, but Putin is going to act like Putin.”
