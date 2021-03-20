Boris Johnson has been described as a liberal, but his draconian government is destroying Britain







In his book How to lose a country, on how democracy is being eroded by the populist right, Turkish writer Ece Temelkuran warns that all too often opponents of this rampant authoritarianism, which challenges countries around the world, do not fully record what is happening before it does. it is not too late. There is an assumption that some force or institution will step in to stop the march, but such faith is wrong. All these fulcrums of trust, melted, eventually melt, she writes, and the country finds itself facing the brutal power of the regime without the restriction, the imaginary protection of any state institution or democratic practice. Increasingly, there is a feeling that parts of the UK press are falling short of the restrictive democratic practice of holding our government to account. As the Conservatives metastasized into a populist nativist project and won a parliamentary majority, there were too few alarm bells or flashing lights. Instead, a normalizing media style made Boris Johnson aeat scones and jam, Socially liberal and freedom-loving Prime Minister.Highly Authoritarian Police Services Bill, a severe repression of demonstrations which also criminalizes the Gypsy and Traveler communities. A deputydescribes the rules for invoicesas if cowardly and lazy they would make a dictator blush. The contrast between political reality and media representation could hardly be more striking. Dozens of Tory MPs have been sacked or resigned because of Brexit and the right turn the party took. In thethe words of one of them, Nick Boles; Johnson is truly Britains Trump. He transformed the Conservative and Unionist Party into the English National Party. He must be stopped. The alarm bells rang, but the right-wing media hushed it up. Even the scandalous mismanagement of the pandemic of the past year is presented as a sad product of the Prime Minister’s liberal inclinations. On Johnsons’ lockdown deadlines,Robert Peston, ITV political editor News, wrote: If Boris Johnson has a political philosophy it is that he will not restrict our freedoms unless there is an overwhelming reason to do so. Commentators echo the briefings about the Johnson’s reluctance to limit our freedoms. Aterrible political failurecosting tens of thousands of lives has therefore been reorganized as an unfortunate excess of liberal decency. And so, the reality of an increasingly draconian government bounces off the surface of media analysis. This inability to assess our policy is in part due to the detrimental force of British exceptionalism: an authoritarian shift can only occur in other distant countries. A superiority complex that interprets crises elsewhere as the product of old hatreds, bigotry, or political immaturity plagues a blindness to how quickly things can fall apart, anywhere, once they start. to break. Perhaps it is also difficult to spot authoritarianism when it comes from the ideological camp you are with. It doesn’t help that the British media and political classes often feed on the same elite pool, producing a familiarity that could cloud judgment. In addition, Johnsonsjokey charm is cultivated to melt criticism, so that commentators are disarmed by the political equivalent of a pick-up artist. Whatever the reasons, the result is plummeting desperation among progressives who have warned of the political tornado now destroying Britain. Our judiciary and lawyers are under attack by the government and its media cheerleaders and so arejournalist polls. The government sought toundermine the rule of law, with exceptions, and to human rights law and liberal institutions such as the Electoral Commissionin his sights. This government banned schools from using material from anti-capitalist groups and claimed that teaching white privilege was illegal. Meanwhile, the Labor leadership seems terrified of facing or perhaps doesn’t quite understand the populist right-wing climate we find ourselves in. This is all both shocking and isolating because, as Temelkuran notes: If your moral values ​​are not organized politically, you can end up feeling quite lonely. This is why protest movements are so often galvanized at such times, and why we are now seeing provocative campaigns andpersistent legal challengesto the authoritarian measures of the government. The power that remains is the collective power of each. But what also remains is the unshakeable feeling that there really should be more media sirens blaring.







