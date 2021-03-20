Political power in legislation – Opinion en.tempo.co

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Our national legislative process is loaded with transactions to maintain various interests. The elimination of discussions on the General Election Law and the ITE Law from the national legislative program is only a minor example.
As suspected, President Joko Widodo’s speech regarding the need to revise the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) law turned out to be lip service as the planned revision of the law that sent many people to prison has been removed from the national 2021 program or Prolegnas 2021 legislation. Jokowi said in his February 15 speech that he would work with the House of Representatives (DPR) to revise the ITE law ” if it can not convey a sense of justice “. He should have followed up on his statement by ensuring that the revision is included in the Prolegnas. Obviously, the two sections of the law – on defamation and insult – have been very helpful in stifling critical voices.
Prolegnas is a legislative normative mechanism stipulated in the Law Formulating Law which describes it as a priority scale for the formulation of legislation aimed at creating the national legal system. But, in reality, the government and the DPR are pushing this process pragmatically by piling up all kinds of bills while rejecting crucial ones like the revision of the ITE law.
The DPR and the government have agreed on 33 bills to be included in the 2021 Prolegnas, among others, the bills on the protection of religious leaders and symbols and on the capital. The two subjects seem to illustrate the current political character of the government, that is, to take into account insubstantial religious aspirations to pave the way for the legality of Jokowi’s ambitious project.
They don’t seem to care too much about the basic rights of the people and democracy. In this digital age, the ITE law has become an ultimate weapon for law enforcement authorities to silence criticism of the government. The review is needed to stop the criminalization of dissent. After all, the restorative justice regulations issued by the chief of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, do not guarantee the end of the use of the catch-all clauses of the ITE law.
Their pragmatic approach is also visible in the decision to exclude the revision of the general electoral law of the Prolegnas. The revision was originally drafted, among other things, to “ normalize ” the regional elections for the head of the region agreed to be held simultaneously in 2024, alongside the presidential and legislative elections.
After considering a myriad of issues in the 2019 election – including the heavy burden on polling officials – there was an aspiration to separate the three major political races. Almost all factions of the DPR agreed. But President Jokowi then put pressure on the leaders of his supporting parties. Subsequently, all parites changed course. It is impossible to exclude the idea that the decision was taken solely on the basis of political calculations.
The ruling also contrasts with the plot to approve the revision of the Anti-Corruption Law in 2019 and the Job Creation Law last year. The two bills were deliberated and adopted without going through the Prolegnas. This is not surprising since both regulations support the government’s mission to “facilitate development”.
The government, with the support of Senayan, uses the laws to strengthen its power. As a result, they often ignore democratic and human rights approaches in legislative processes. Trade, investment and capital interests have become the main objectives in the formulation of various laws.
