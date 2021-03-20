Nation offers immunization assistance to 80 countries







Special: Battle against the new coronavirus The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by China are unloaded from a plane at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, Feb.15, 2021.) Photo / Xinhua) China is providing and will offer immunization assistance to 80 countries and three international organizations, the first such large-scale assistance, the country’s International Development Cooperation Agency said on Friday. The vaccines are being given to a wide range of countries on five continents in a timely and orderly manner, including 26 in Asia and 34 in Africa, agency spokesperson Tian Lin said in an interview. The country has also offered vaccine doses to the African Union, the Arab League and United Nations peacekeepers, Tian said. China has moved quickly to donate vaccine doses, he said, adding that the nation is also providing injection devices to countries facing difficulties. So far, more than 60 countries have authorized the registration or emergency use of Chinese vaccines, and many foreign politicians have been vaccinated with Chinese vaccines, including the President and the Hungarian Prime Minister, the President Pakistani and the Chilean president, which Tian says is a vote. confidence in the safety and efficacy of Chinese vaccines. China maintains the strictest quality control measures for its vaccines and guarantees the timely delivery of high-quality vaccines, he said. The measures aim to implement the promise made by President Xi Jinping at the opening of the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly by video link last year that the development and deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine in China, when available, will become a global public good. . Ongoing assistance is provided to ensure equitable and timely access to vaccines for developing countries, and is based on the pandemic situation and the specific needs of the countries concerned, he said. China provides assistance to help developing countries save lives, which it does not attach any political conditions to and has nothing to do with geopolitics, he said. China is not a savior, but tries to be a friend in need, a sincere partner to count on in times of difficulty, he added. Tian called for efforts to promote equitable distribution of vaccines around the world. He noted that while high-income countries quickly acquire large numbers of vaccine doses, poor countries have fewer opportunities to obtain vaccines. He said China strongly opposes selfish behaviors such as hoarding, monopolies and “vaccine nationalism,” and hopes the international community will do more to promote global cooperation in the fight against the pandemic. The vaccine assistance will not affect the domestic inoculation, he said, adding that China always offers foreign aid on the principle of doing the maximum to the extent of its ability.









