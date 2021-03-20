Pakistani farmers organize tractor rally to protest Imran Khan government





In a rebellion against unfair taxes on agricultural products, the inflation of diesel and fertilizer prices and the government’s anti-farm policies, Pakistans Kisan Ittehad (PKI) on Friday led a tractor march in the capital lashing out at the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khans. Demanding the legitimate minimum price for agricultural production, financially burdened Pakistani farmers pulled out the tractor march, flooding the streets of Lahore, Multan, Khanewal, among many other cities in the country, according to several local reports. Furious farmers have also prepared to hold a dharna sit-in scheduled for March 31.

Riding their tractors, angry Pakistani farmers launched a rally chanting anti-government slogans and holding placards that questioned the disparity between higher farm input costs and low crop selling prices set by the government . Farmers protested the irrational minimum selling price (MSP) of their agricultural products, saying the protests would continue until the Pakistani prime minister responded to their fair demands.

According to ANI, which cited sources from Pakistans Geo TV, farmers have to a large extent condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan, alleging exploitation, saying the ruling party of PM bought agricultural products at such low prices that it incurred heavy losses for the farmers. In addition, rabid farmers demanded a hike in support prices for wheat and sugarcane and complained about the high price of fertilizers, accusing their prime minister of never implementing promised subsidies on agricultural products. In addition, they denounced the Pakistani administration for importing crops, pulses and other products, threatening the prime minister to take his demands to the Supreme Court.

Farmers say ‘on the brink of collapse’

“Everything is so expensive, the farming community is on the verge of collapse,” protesting farmers told Geo News as quoted by ANI. Pakistani farmers have also requested exemptions from the electricity bill, associating high consumption with the operation of tube wells to raise crops. In addition, their demands included subsidies on seeds, electricity, fertilizers and diesel to cover losses due to supply chain disruptions amid the lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the fall in prices of wheat and sugar, agro-producers asked the Imran Khan government to set the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat at 2000 Pakistani rupees per maund (40 kilograms) and sugar at 300, they said. revealed sources from The Diplomat. Earlier, the Pakistani prime minister had announced that he would unveil a huge package towards agricultural benefits, farmers at the tractor rally, although he alleged that no such financial aid had been granted. Pakistani farmers are launching a movement against the anti-farm government, PKI President Zulfikar Awan said in a statement to the diplomat.

