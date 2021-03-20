2021 elections live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses Congress of insulting Assam tea workers





2021 Elections Live: Against Congress’ promise to provide tea workers in Assam with a daily wage of Rs 365, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused Congress of insulting state tea workers. I am saddened to attend Congress, the oldest party in our nation to conspire to identify Assams as a tea hub. This election, the people of Assam will teach them a lesson. The Congress contesting the elections in Assam does not even recognize Assam’s tea gardens. This is how they insult the people of Assam, Prime Minister Modi said. He said the NDA-led government is committed to increasing tea plantation wages as it plays a central role in making India self-sufficient. Congress and its allies want to take advantage of this period. They want to destroy what Assam has accomplished over the past five years. The people of Assam must therefore be careful. Congress can put anyone on the line for its own benefit, Prime Minister Modi said, alleging that the big old party has partnered with parties that pose a danger to Assams culture and heritage. Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Jorhat in Assam. He said that if Congress is elected to power in the state, the CAA will not be implemented. Rahul Gandhi claimed that tea workers would receive Rs 365 per day. He accused the BJP of breaking its promises. Rahul Gandhi will also address a rally in Gohpur in the state’s Sonitpur district. Rahul Gandhi interacted with students at Lahowal and addressed a rally in Doomdooma in Tinsukia district yesterday. Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Haldia today, West Bengal Chief Minister and Supreme TMC Minister Mamata Banerjee said Prime Minister Modi had destroyed the country’s economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi destroyed the economy of this country from the bandi note to the bandi bank. They will soon say to sell the port of Haldia, Banerjee said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed a rally in Kharagpur, West Bengal today. Prime Minister Modi said that only the twin-engine government of the BJP can bring development to Bengal. Yesterday WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50-55 minutes, everyone was worried. But in Bengal, development and dreams have been on the decline for 50 to 55 years. It was first Congress, then the Left, and now TMC, which blocked the development of states, said Prime Minister Modi. He said the people of Bengal saw the destruction by Congress, the left and the TMC. They have ruined people’s dreams. In the past 70 years, you have given opportunities to everyone but give us 5 years, we will free Bengal from 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you, Prime Minister Modi said. Responding to allegations of the silver cut and tolabazi, Mamata Banerjee said today that the BJP is the largest tolabaz in the world. She said he should never be allowed to run the state. She also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi destroyed the economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi destroyed the economy of this country from notebandi to bank bandi. They will also sell the port of Haldia, Mr Banerjee said.

In Tamil Nadu, nominations for the April 6 assembly ballot ended yesterday with more than 6,300 candidates nominating from 234 constituencies. No less than 6,357 candidates, including 5,398 men, 956 women and three transpersons, have applied to contest the ballot, according to data hosted on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu at 9.40 p.m. Friday and the final tally may increase.

