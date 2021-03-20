Politics
Boris Johnson could be too clown to save union, novelist suggests
Boris Johnson might be too clown to save the union, one novelist has suggested.
According to Edward Docx, it is only as a fool in the oldest and deepest sense of the term that the character of the British Prime Minister can truly be understood.
He even advised future Johnson biographers to “read Paul Bouissac, the leading scholar of clown semiotics.”
Docx wrote in The Guardian that the people of the UK have witnessed in real time what happens when you make the King of the Clowns.
In his column, he said for too long, other nations have witnessed the kingdom’s affairs being carried on in a clownish manner and asked how can Johnson now present himself as a conscientious envoy to the union?
Docx said: The word clown has often been used casually or dismissively in relation to Boris Johnson.
But the underlying paradox is that it is only as a clown a jerk in the oldest and deepest sense of the word that his character can truly be understood.
What happens when you do the king of the clowns is what we see in real time in the UK.
Future Johnson biographers could do worse than read Paul Bouissac, the leading scholar in clown semiotics.
The difficulty for the clown is that once truth and seriousness have been gleefully shattered, they cannot be put together and served again.
“The fool”
Or, to put it another way, the jester who just entertained the audience by smashing all the plates cannot now say that he is offering to use them to serve a banquet in honor of becoming a wise and honest king. Anyone can see it: the plates are all in pieces on the floor.
Meanwhile, the kingdom is still falling apart. Johnsons’ predicament could not be more clearly illuminated than by the next existential challenge he will face: to do with the very nature of the union of England, Scotland, Wales and the United Kingdom. ‘North Ireland.
He added: Other source countries have long considered him to be a pantomime king and they are certainly not going to believe in any kind of character transformation of the vaccine or not.
After all the centuries of bloodshed and trauma, the Northern Irish people are uniquely united in the feeling of having been treated like cronies in his circus. Meanwhile, Scottish nationalists need only stick their billboards with the image of Johnsons to swell their ranks with the undecided.
For too long, other nations have witnessed the affairs of the kingdom carried on in a clownish fashion with swagger, incidents, side effects, unintended consequences of the last turn except one.
How, then, can Johnson now present himself as a conscientious envoy to the union?
We need our smart idiots, of course. Too much solemnity is sickly. We need the carnival. We need reminders of our nonsense. Culture must be subverted. The sacred must be disparaged.
Institutions must be ridiculed when they become sclerotic. We live in a time of postures and fanaticism and have never needed our satirists and our clowns more.
But the transgressor is authorized precisely because he is not in power. The satirist ridicules the government fairly, unfairly and we smile because (usually) they are not responsible for hospitals, schools, our livelihoods or borders.
We laugh and cheer at the circus, the theater and the cinema as we can return home at the end of the evening, confident that the performers are not in charge of the reality in which we have to live.
