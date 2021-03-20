Biodiversity summit postponed to October





A female Yunnan snub-nosed monkey and her two babies are seen in Baima Snow Mountain Nature Reserve in Yunnan Province. Wang Changshan / Xinhua

A key United Nations summit on biodiversity conservation to be held in China, commonly known as COP 15, has been postponed for the second time due to security concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, its secretariat said. The Kunming conference, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, has been moved from October 11 to 24 “due to the current pandemic situation,” said Elizabeth Mrema, executive secretary of the convention. on biodiversity (also known as the CBD). , in a statement released Thursday. The largest United Nations meeting on biodiversity in a decade, the summit is charged with developing the post-2020 global biodiversity framework and identifying global targets for biodiversity protection through 2030. The biennial gathering was originally scheduled to be held in October last year and was then set up. in May of this year. “The preparation of the conference and related meetings in Kunming offers new opportunities for the world community to galvanize efforts at all levels to build a better future in harmony with nature,” Mrema said. However, in light of the lingering uncertainties caused by the pandemic, she said the secretariat would continue to monitor future developments and keep parties and the CBD community informed of any changes and adjustments that may become necessary. “The Chinese government has always attached great importance to the preparatory work for COP 15”, which is the first world conference to be held under the theme of “ecological civilization”, a statement from the Ministry of Ecology said on Friday. of the environment. Ecological civilization is a concept promoted by President Xi Jinping for balanced and sustainable development that characterizes the harmonious coexistence of people and nature. The theme of the Kunming gathering is “Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth”. “As the host country, China will seriously honor its responsibilities,” he said. “The country will join with the international community to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation and will strive to make COP 15 a truly successful conference.” China looks forward to seeing ambitious but balanced conservation goals that take fully into account the capacities of developing countries at the conference, said Cui Shuhong, director general of nature and eco-conservation at the ministry of Ecology and Environment, during a press conference at the end of January. He said China looks forward to seeing the post-2020 global biodiversity framework reflect the three goals of the Convention on Biological Diversity: conservation of biological diversity, sustainable use of its components and sharing of benefits in a balanced way. In addition to offering directions for future global efforts, the goals must be set in a scientific, reasonable and sustainable manner, Cui said. “The capacities of the world, especially developing countries, should be taken into consideration when setting targets,” he said. “Regarding the mechanisms for mobilizing, implementing and evaluating resources, support to developing countries should be strengthened.” According to the ministry, China has made notable progress in conserving biodiversity, especially with regard to key species.

