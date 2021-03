Modi and BJP waged vendetta against Tamilians: Udhayanidhi, Stalin heat up

As the campaign for the April 6 assembly elections gains momentum, the DMK opposition is emphasizing one of its key themes: Tamil Nadu’s unique identity. Speaking in a poll in Orathandu in Thanjavur district, Stalin said: “This time it (the election) is not just a race for power. It is a battle to safeguard respect for our states New Indian Express reported. As Tamil Nadu has been nourished by the thoughts of Periyar, Annadurai and Mr. Karunanidhi, our opposition will not succeed. The Secular Progressive Front must be elected to power, so that we recover and safeguard the rights of our states. It was Karunanidhi who saved Tamil Nadus just above Cauvery Water and the current state government ceded this right leaving the Cauvery Water Management Board to be administered by the Ministry of the Jal Sakthi Union, “said Stalin as quoted by The new Indian Express. At another rally in Tirupur, Stalin alleged that the ruling AIADMK was under the control of the BJP. If you vote for an AIADMK candidate, that person can stay in that party, but will only be able to function as a BJP deputy … ”, Stalin said, quoted by The new Indian Express. Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi, who will make his debut in the upcoming election, also espoused the same sentiment. Speaking at Palacode in Dharmapuri district, Udhayanidhi was cited by The new Indian Express as saying, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP waged a vendetta against the Tamilians because if the whole country chose Modi as prime minister, only Tamil Nadu rejected him. So he is implementing harmful plans The NEET, the NEP, high fuel prices and all programs are aimed at hampering the development of Tamil Nadu. Udhayanidhi also criticized the education policies of the Narendra Modi government. “In their most recent announcement, the BJP government said all higher education courses would require an entrance exam. In addition, the new education policy implemented by the BJP obliges class 3 students to face government exams. They won’t even understand the significance of the exam. . As for NEET, more than 14 lives have been lost, starting with Anitha in Ariyalur. The DMK has promised to abolish NEET, and we will keep our promise, ”Udhayanidhi said. by The New Indian Express.

