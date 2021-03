Trump’s Boeing 757 empty in New York, in need of costly repairs: report

President Donald Trump’s plane, a Boeing 757 adorned with 24-karat gold mounts and seat belt buckles, has gone unused and in need of repair at an airfield in New York, according to reports.

CNN posted photos of the plane sitting at Stewart International Airport, an hour outside of New York City on Saturday. He said the plane had not flown since President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The news follows reports that Trump’s net worth has fallen by $ 700 million since he was a candidate. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising, some companies severed ties with the Trump organization. It has been reported that Trump left office with debts totaling over $ 400 million.

During Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, his plane earned the nickname “Trump Force One”. Trump held several of his rallies in airport hangers, using the aircraft emblazoned with “TRUMP” as a backdrop.

Candidate Donald Trump Boeing thumbs up as he boards his Boeing 757 in Ohio in March 2016. Gene J. Puskar / AP Photo

CNN reported that the plane’s left engine appeared to have been removed. Engine repairs could apparently cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The 757 had been a source of pride for the Trump organization long before Trump ran for president. The company released a video tour of Mr. Trump’s “new luxury 757,” in 2011, giving viewers a taste of what it was like to travel “Trump-style.”

The interior of the plane had been redone to Trump’s specifications, adding gold detailing throughout, according to the video. His headrests and pillows bore the Trump family crest.

As of 2010, the jet has been registered with DJT Operations I LLC, according to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) registration data. This is a series of Boeing 757-200 from 1991, with the call sign N757AF. It has a pair of Rolls-Royce RB211 turbofan engines, according to the FAA.

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen previously owned the jet.

In March 2016, the plane’s wing was “cut off” by another plane at LaGuardia Airport, according to the Associated Press.

