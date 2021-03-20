Modi’s wish for Imran Khan as Pak PM tests + ve after taking the Chinese Jab; Aaditya Thackeray among 27,126 new cases of Maha





Coronavirus News Live Updates: As coronavirus cases increase in Maharashtra, an order has been issued empowering the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to perform rapid antigen testing in crowded places. It includes shopping centers, bus stops, train stations and markets. The ordinance states that rapid antigenic tests will be carried out without the consent of citizens. If someone refuses to submit to the test, an offense will be registered against him under the Epidemic Prevention Act. Covid-19 cases continued to rise in India, particularly in Maharashtra state, with Mumbai recording 3,063 positive cases and 10 reported deaths in 24 hours on Friday. India has reported 40,953 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, 23,653 recoveries and 188 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health. Amid the increase in cases, more than 27 doses of lakh vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4.2 cr. While there was a brief pause in AstraZeneca vaccinations in European countries, Germany resumed vaccinations today. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also received an injection of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Faced with the sharp increase in staff, the BMC aims to test 50,000 people daily, while several new brakes have been introduced to lower the numbers. Other states have also taken action to combat the rising number of Covid-19s. While the Punjab has closed schools and colleges and has nighttime curfews in several cities, in Madhya Pradesh there will be a lockdown in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur on Sunday. As Niti Aayog blamed him on the super spreader events, Dr NK Arora, head of the operational research group of the National Covid-19 Task Force told CNBC TV 18: “We are in the middle of the second covid wave… 1,00,000 new cases could be added in the next six to eight weeks if specific action is not taken. “ India has so far administered a total of 4,11,55,978 doses of the vaccine, according to the interim report until 7 p.m. Friday. No less than 18,16,161 people were vaccinated during the day. The total figure includes 76,86,920 health workers (HCWs) who took the first dose and 47,69,469HCWs who took the second dose, 79,10,529 frontline workers (health workers) who received the first dose. and 23,16,922 health workers. who received the second dose. In addition, 1,53,78,622 beneficiaries over the age of 60 and 30,93,516 people aged 45 to 60 with specific comorbidities took the first dose.

