China, US set to redefine tech ties for next 40 years: experts





“President Xi Jinping and Joe Biden are expected to redefine and launch China-US merged technological ties for the next 40 years, while the technological cold war will only make this world less peaceful, less prosperous and less secure,” said on Saturday. an American expert in Beijing. , China. The New York Times’ Foreign affairs columnist Thomas Friedman made the remarks when discussing global technological innovation with other experts from around the world at the China Development Forum (CDF), a high-level business meeting organized by a foundation under the Council of State. Friedman said that over the past four decades, since the two countries established a diplomatic relationship, China and the United States have enjoyed good relations of technological and innovative cooperation. China mainly sold consumer and household products to the United States, while the latter exported higher-value products like computers and software in return. With China’s booming economy and technological breakthroughs, it’s time to redefine the new era of Sino-US technological relations. As the author of “The World Is Flat,” one of the best-selling books on globalization, Friedman said the pandemic has taught us that the world is so fused and interconnected now, so a technological cold war will never do. that to make our home less peaceful, less prosperous and more insecure. Disagreeing with Trump’s ban on Chinese computer giant Huawei, Friedman introduced the concept of dual-use technology. “Because we put intelligence in everything now, in your car, your toaster, and many other everyday facilities, every technology has the potential to serve military intelligence.” On the Chinese side, Xue Lan, dean of Schwarzman College at Tsinghua University, pointed out that China and the United States should jointly regulate new rules for Sino-US technology collaboration, rather than one side obeying the regulations. mandatory set by the other. Over the past 40 years, thanks to China’s policy of openness and reform, American innovators have been welcomed into the rapidly growing Chinese market, and Chinese investors have provided opportunities to conduct business in the United States. , making these two countries the best economies in the world. Therefore, a trade war is doomed to failure when only mutual respect and trust can provide a win-win solution, Xue added. Friedman echoes that in order to build a constructive relationship between China and the United States, each side must cooperate and take action. It can sometimes hurt, but it’s the only way out.

