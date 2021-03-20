ISIS’s Wife “Had a Collapse” When She Was Informed of the US Ban | World | News





Muthana left Alabama in 2014 and joined the terrorist organization where she helped produce propaganda advocating violence against Americans. In 2019, Mr. Trump tweeted: “I have instructed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and he totally agrees, not to allow Hoda Muthana to return to the country!”

Today Muthana, who lives in the same detention camp as British ISIS wife Shamima Begum, said she had received a heavy blow as a result of the federal judge’s ruling.

In the documentary The Return: Life After ISIS, Muthana claimed that she had traveled to Syria and thought it would be a “happy place”, but found it “hell on earth”.

She admitted that her young son was forced to eat grass for dinner after the terrorist organization lost its grip on its territory.

Muthana said: “I dropped everything and left.

“I went out, I walked despite the fact that there is [explosive devices] and not be the solution.

“I went out with the Syrians just to save my child and me from starvation and bombing and in that horrible way.

“I really regret it for the rest of my life and I wish I could erase.”

She added that she “wanted to feel useful” when she joined the terrorist group and called her propaganda “really manipulative”.

Begum was 15 when she and two other girls left the UK in 2015 and traveled to Syria to join the Islamic State group.

She was discovered in a refugee camp in 2019.

Begum lived with the terrorist group for three years before she was found.

The Home Office made the decision due to concerns about safety if she returned to the UK.

Begum, now 21, challenged the ruling in the Court of Appeal last year after a court ruled that the withdrawal of her citizenship was legal.

In February, the Supreme Court said the ISIS bride should not be able to return to the UK to appeal against the withdrawal of her UK citizenship.

A source told the Daily Telegraph: “Basically her appeal regarding her citizenship is in limbo until she can appear at a hearing.

“We think his lawyers will probably try to argue that the government must provide the necessary facilities to allow such a hearing.

“But the reality is that she is in a camp in northeastern Syria which is extremely dangerous and probably does not have good telephone reception. How could we facilitate this?”

Begum could potentially appeal the ban to the European Court of Human Rights, according to the newspaper.

