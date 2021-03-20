Becoming the new owner of Persis Solo, the son of President Joko Widodo: La Liga 1 has a fixed price





Besides Kaesang, there are also the names of Minister BUMN Erick Thohir and Kevin Nugroho who are the new owners of Persis.

The new owner, Persis Solo, answered. There are the names of the children of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Kaesang Pangarep, the Minister of BUMN (State Enterprises) Erick Thohir. Besides Kaesang and Erick, there is another name who is the new owner of Persis, namely Kevin Nugroho. This was revealed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) of PT Persis Solo Saestu (PSS) held at the Alila Hotel, Solo, on Saturday (20/3). Kaesang has a 40 percent stake, then Kevin up to 30 percent, and Erick Thohir has a 20 percent stake. While the remaining 10% of the shares are held by 26 internal Persis clubs. editors Choice The target height was immediately set by Kaesang, for Persis. He wants Laskar Samber Nyawa to return to play in the country’s caste football competition. “Ligue 1 has a fixed price,” Kaesang said during a speech when introducing the new leadership of PT PSS at Manahan Stadium, Solo. In order to achieve the set goal, Kaesang will form a strong leadership of Persis. He is confident that in the near future he will find the right person for the job. “For the management, I act as the principal director. Then Mr. Alfonso as the financial director. And I hope that I can quickly find the direction because the League 2 will be deployed soon,” he said declared. Meanwhile, Persis coach Eko Purjianto admitted he was ready with the goal given by Kaesang. Therefore, he will do his best. In fact, Eko plans to bring the best players to Persis. A number of names he still kept secret were already in his sights. “For the Bali United wagon at Persis Solo, not only Bali United, but there are several players from the Ligue 1 club who deserve to go to Persis,” said Eko. The entry of Kaesang, Erick and Kevin was positively received by one of the minority shareholders of BM Anjasmara. According to him, their presence will enhance Persis’ achievements. “With the new owner, a young entrepreneur, in which is the son of President Jokowi, Kevin, a one man entrepreneur, and Mr. Erick already having football experience, I am sure that Persis will be more developed,” said Anjasmara.

