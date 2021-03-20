‘Climate facts are back’: EPA brings science back to website after Trump purge | US Environmental Protection Agency





Canceled four years ago by a president who saw global warming as a hoax, information about the climate crisis has returned to the US government’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website as part of Joe Bidens’ promise to bring science back.

The relaunch of a page dedicated to the climate emergency overturns Donald Trumps’ order in 2017 to remove all reference to it on government sites, and prioritizes the commitment of Biden administrations to organize and deploy the full capacity of its agencies to fight the climate crisis.

In a statement, Michael Regan, confirmed by the US Senate last week as the new head of federal agencies, said: Climate facts are back on the EPA website where it should be. Given the urgency of this crisis, it is essential that Americans have access to information and resources so that we can all play a role in protecting our environment, our health, and vulnerable communities.

The decision to remove the climate information page from the EPAs was just one of many controversial measures that angered environmentalists during his sole tenure. He pulled the United States out of the Paris climate agreement, quashed countless environmental regulations and protections, and appointed Scott Pruitt, a climate change denier, to head the EPA.

Analysts, however, considered the Orwellian withdrawal from the global network of scientifically accepted climate data and information to be particularly heinous.

In a Guardian article from last October, Michael Mann, one of the world’s foremost climate experts, compared the presidential election of the following months to a Tolkienesque battle between good and evil and said that the Trump’s re-election would have made it virtually impossible to avoid a global climate. disaster.

The Climate Change web page of the Environmental Protection Agency website, which was relaunched on March 18, 2021. Photograph: Reuters

The EPA climate change page relaunched on Thursday, with a prominent graphic indicating the agency is restoring the role of science in the emergency response. Reliable, science-based information is the foundation for strong and achievable solutions, said Regan.

So far, the site appears sparsely populated, containing details of a few executive climate actions Biden signed during his first week in office in January, and re-linking to previous reports from the EPA and d ‘other related federal agencies, such as NASA and the National Oceans and Atmosphere Administration.

A short video features Regan outlining the agency’s priorities: Americans across our country are seeing and feeling the effects of climate change, wildfires in the west, back-to-back hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, a extreme heat and rains in the heart of historic lands. flooding in the east, he said. Tackling climate change is not optional, it is essential to the EPA.

The site promises more content to come, urging viewers to come back in the coming weeks as we add new information and features.

Biden made tackling the climate emergency the cornerstone of his election campaign and acted quickly to keep his promise, reinstating the United States in the Paris Agreement and issuing advance executive orders covering a range of initiatives environmental. They include the creation of a post of special presidential climate envoy and the organization of an Earth Day climate summit in April.

The science is back, the president said during a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta on Friday.

We weren’t going back to the old days. When you have a crisis, you are ready to face it because you are speaking the truth and the science in power.

