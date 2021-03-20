Does a single spray of Covid-19 vaccine protect against infection? Experts weigh in – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan, who tested positive just two days after receiving the first dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, once again asked a wave of questions about vaccine protection, which could also be used as fodder by the many vaccine skeptics in the country.

Here, we take a look at what science and experts are telling us about how long it takes for vaccine protection to take effect and how well vaccines provide protection against the virus.

Dr Javed Akram, a member of the Federal Government’s Scientific Working Group on Covid-19 and Vice Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences, said it was not uncommon for people to be infected right after the vaccination.

The point is, antibodies start to develop five to seven days after receiving the first vaccine. After two weeks, the antibodies reach protective levels, but it takes 28 days to reach [their] optimal level.

Despite this, it cannot be said that a person has become fully protected against the virus because no vaccine is 100% effective. Efficiency rate of about 80 pc [for Sinopharm] This means that a person, despite being fully vaccinated, can be infected with the virus, but they will develop minor symptoms and there will be less chance of death.

Experts from the United Arab Emirates, where Sinopharm is one of the main vaccines used, support Dr Akrams’ position.

For vaccines to boost immunity, it takes a few weeks after the second dose, Dr Muhammed Shafeeq, a pulmonology specialist at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, told the Khaleej Times.

Dr Anthony Thomas, Division Director of Diagnostics and Pathologist at Prime Healthcare Group, also noted that the effectiveness of the [Sinopharm] the vaccine ranges from 75 to 85 percent, so not everyone is immune to immunity.

This means that even after two weeks of full vaccination, the chances of contracting the virus are slim, as no vaccine is 100% effective. For Sinopharm, whose average efficiency is close to 80%, this means that there is a chance that one in five people is still not protected.

For other vaccines, such as Moderna and Pfizer, which are nearly 95% more effective, one in 20 people still will not be protected.

Can inactivated vaccines cause the virus?

No.

Dr Akram also confirmed that vaccines cannot infect people with Covid-19, adding that inactivated vaccines have no potential for transmission.

He said PM Imran’s positive test was unrelated to the vaccine he received 48 hours ago.

I believe the Prime Minister was already infected with the virus, but the symptoms could not develop because the incubation period of the virus is 7-10 days. It will be virtually impossible to test and locate from whom it was infected, as the rate of positivity for the virus has reached around 10% in Pakistan and more than 3,000 people are infected every day, he said.

Sinopharm and several other Chinese vaccines are what’s called inactivated vaccines, which means they use a variant of the coronavirus to help the body learn to fight off the real virus. But since these coronaviruses are inactivated, they can no longer replicate.

Inactivated viruses have been used to create successful vaccines for over a century now, and some examples include vaccines against poliovirus, rabies, and hepatitis A.

Inactivated vaccines have no potential for transmission. While we were testing Cansino Bio, at UHS Lahore, up to 112 volunteers developed Covid-19, but that doesn’t mean they got infected from the vaccine.

All were already infected and that is why we have decided that in a new trial, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing will take place, Dr Akram, who oversaw the Cansino clinical trial at the UHS and who is the national principal investigator for clinical trials. of another Chinese vaccine, said.

World experts intervene

Experts around the world agree that it takes two to three weeks for the human body to develop an immune response after the vaccine is given, regardless of which vaccine has been taken.

Dr Anthony Fauci, a leading expert from the United States, said partial immunity is achieved about two weeks after the first injection of two-dose vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna.

He said after the second shot was given and then almost two weeks later there was a tenfold increase in neutralizing antibodies.

Photo courtesy CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) also corroborates this and states the following on its website regarding when people are considered fully vaccinated:

People are considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a series of 2 doses, such as Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The CDC further notes that since it takes a few weeks for immunity to build, it is possible to become infected with Covid-19 a few days before or after receiving the first vaccine. This is because the vaccine did not have enough time to provide protection.

