Litman: One way to hold Trump accountable is to sue him





President Trump has promised, with precision, that his January 6 Save America / Stop the Steal protest will be savage. Ultimately, its savage nature created opportunities for litigation that would otherwise be impossible.

Two sitting members of Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) And California Representative Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) have each sued the former president (and others), following the attempted insurrection. These are civil lawsuits between individuals or entities that are brought to reimburse the plaintiff for damages caused by the defendant.

Both members of Congress allege that Trumps’ lies about the 2020 election instigated attackers on Capitol Hill and intentionally harmed them. But their goal goes beyond a dollar payday. Swalwell and Thompson hope to hold the former president accountable in a way he has so far sidestepped.

The path to liability passes through the legal terrain known as discovery. In civil cases, the US court system allows both parties to claim vast amounts of information from each other, essentially any evidence that is relevant or may lead to relevant evidence. More importantly, for the two trials on January 6, the parties may be required to testify under oath under penalty of perjury.

Anyone who pays attention to the Trump presidency knows that a deposition to Donald Trump is like a vampire cross. He can’t seem to tell the truth for more than a few minutes at a time. He fails on the questions he wants to evade. But in a civil case, the judge can order Trump to respond. If he remains uncompromising, he could be sentenced to prison until he complies.

That kind of power could unearth protest planning documents, emails among attendees, and testimony about the president’s exact reaction when he saw the January 6 crowd pouring into the halls of Congress. Trump should raise his right hand and swear to tell the truth about what he knew and when he knew it regarding both the attack on Capitol Hill and his bogus allegations of voter fraud. Criminal evidence is sometimes revealed during the civil discovery. And perjury could plunge the former president into deeper hot water.

First, however, Swalwell and Thompsons’ lawsuits must overcome obstacles that could move them before the discovery begins.

An obstacle is what is called the standing position. Over the past 35 years or so, the Supreme Court of the United States, at the instigation of conservative justices beginning with Justice Antonin Scalia, has perfected and strictly controlled the doctrine of standing. Swalwell and Thompson may not sue Trump, let alone get anything from him, simply because they believe he lied or incited rioters. They must show what the court actually calls a concrete and particularized injury.

Such an injury may be slight, but it must be concrete. And this is where the savagery of January 6 opens a door. As a crowd crossed the police lines in the Capitol, Swalwell and Thompson can say they were terrified, physically threatened and prevented from carrying out their official duties in particular, certifying the election results which placed Joe Biden at the White House.

That can be pretty slim when it comes to harm or injury, but as the judge overseeing both cases makes a decision on the matter, it might just be enough.

There is another obstacle between Swalwell and Thompson and the holy grail of discovery and a deposition from Trump. The cases must survive the defendant’s motions to reject. Typically, this means that the court must conclude before the case proceeds that if the allegations contained in the plaintiffs’ complaints are true (the main issue to be decided in a real trial), the plaintiffs would be legally entitled to redress. .

Again, January 6 creates a legal opportunity. There is a specific statute in Books 42 USC 1985 (1) that allows an action for damages against anyone who conspires to prevent by force, intimidation or threat an official from carrying out his or her duties.

Trump’s lawyers will no doubt argue against such a conspiracy on the grounds that the former president had no intention of his supporters violently storming the Capitol. They will claim that he sincerely believed the election was stolen, so he did not know that stopping the certification process was inappropriate. But a civilian plaintiff can usually invoke states of mind such as intention and knowledge. On this standard, complaints from Swalwell and Thompsons are likely to succeed.

Will the complainants win in the end? Will Trump and his co-defendants (in the Swalwells case, Rudolph Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr. and Alabama Republican Mo Brooks; in the Thompsons case, Giuliani, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers) be forced to pay? Only an essay can tell.

Win or lose, however, the unprecedented events of January 6, combined with the right of all citizens to seek damages for concrete injuries, could force a public judgment: the former president vowed to tell the truth, responding to questions about his role in the siege of the Capitol and the months-long attempt to overthrow a free and fair election.

@HarryLitman

