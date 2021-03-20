British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will likely visit Chennai during his visit to India in April





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will likely travel to Chennai when he visits India next week, according to reports. His schedule in Chennai is being worked out, according to the ANI news agency, which said the British forward teams would reach the state capital of Tamil Nadu. Johnson, who will arrive in the country on April 26, had to cancel his previous visit to India during the Republic Day celebrations, where he was invited as the main guest, due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 due to the emergence of a new variant of the virus in his country. However, no official announcement regarding the date of Johnson’s visit to India has yet been made. Reports suggest that various aspects of his visit are under investigation. Publicity The British Prime Minister praised the leadership of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in areas such as renewable energy, while speaking at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, during which he also discussed his upcoming visit to India. British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said on Friday that Johnson’s planned visit next month promises to be a very significant sign of a new kind of relationship between trade and investment, as well as exchange of people and ideas between India and UK. Related News |Boris Johnson to travel to India at the end of April to unlock Indo-peaceful opportunities Ellis, who is responsible for finalizing the schedule for the Prime Minister’s visit, highlighted several priority pillars for bilateral engagement, covering areas such as defense and security and climate action and healthcare, including cooperation in the field of COVID-19 vaccines. “This is the first major bilateral visit this Prime Minister has reportedly made to a country outside the UK, which says a lot about the importance of the relationship with India he is seeking,” said Ellis during a virtual seminar organized by a London. think-tank based. [With inputs from agencies]

