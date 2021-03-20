Trump and Cuomo show new rule of politics never says apologies





New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks before receiving a Covid-19 vaccine at a Harlem church on March 17.

Photographer: Seth Wenig / Getty Images

Photographer: Seth Wenig / Getty Images

Susan Wise Bauer’s editor reached out to her last year to update her 2008 book The Art of the Public Grovel, on how politicians apologize when accused of sexual misdeeds. Given the #MeToo movement and the demands against Donald Trump, its editor said, a new edition may well sell.

This time it was Bauer’s turn to apologize. “I just don’t know what I would write,” recalls Bauer, a historian. “No one really apologizes anymore.”

The modern American political apology, which dates back to President Grover Cleveland who asked for forgiveness in 1884 for fathering a child out of wedlock, is in a precarious state due to polarization, faster-than-ever news cycles and a new shamelessness among the political class.

Earlier this month, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, faced with allegations of sexual harassment from several women, offered only semi-apologies for making some female helpers ‘uncomfortable’ . He denied doing anything wrong and argued that the public should “wait for the facts”. He continued to maintain his innocence, ignoring growing calls from fellow Democrats to step down.

Cuomo is just the latest in a recent string of male political figures, from state lawmakers to members of Congress to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who have firmly denied the sexual harassment allegations, attacked their accusers. or claimed to be the victims of smear campaigns. . Even when forced to retire or resign, these men have often refused to issue a public apology or any other comment on their decision to end their political career.

Brett Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 27, 2018; Senator Ted Cruz checks in for a flight at Cancun International Airport on February 18.

Photographer: Win McNamee / Getty Images; Cruz: MEGA / GC images

It is part of a larger shamelessness in political life. In February, Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia privately apologized to her party colleagues for her social media posts claiming the school shootings were rigged and supporting QAnon’s conspiracy theory. In public, she remained provocative. That same month, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said that a family trip to Cancun, Mexico, during a massive power outage in his home state was “obviously a mistake.” but blamed the trip on his young daughters and continued to joke about it. at a conservative conference.

In the past, voters demanded that politicians who stumbled know this. They often did so in tearful televised speeches, accompanied by their wives and pastors. When then New York Governor Eliot Spitzer apologized for hiring escorts in 2008, his wife Silda stood by his side stoically, a moment that inspired the TV series The Good Wife. .

Former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer with his wife, Silda, after making a public apology on March 10, 2008.

Photographer: Mario Tama / Getty Images

Sometimes apologizing has saved careers. In an infamous 1970s example, Democratic Congressman Wilbur Mills saved a re-election attempt with a public apology to voters and his wife after being caught drunk while driving with a former stripper named Fanne Foxe. (That show of contrition has only gone so far: Mills decided not to show up again after taking the stage with Foxe at a burlesque show.)

Classic American political excuses in a case of sexual misconduct draw inspiration from Christian confessions of sin. Politicians appear before reporters, often alongside their spouses and a spiritual advisor. They recognize that they have done wrong, perhaps quote some scriptures, and ask for forgiveness. In Bauer’s interpretation, by putting the leader on the same level as his audience – since Christian theology holds that everyone is born a sinner – the ritual aims to reassure voters who might fear the politician will similarly benefit. .

Former President Bill Clinton and former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford both followed the formula by asking for forgiveness in public comments after being caught cheating on their wives. “Indeed, I had a relationship with Miss Lewinsky that was not appropriate,” Clinton said in his 1998 speech. “Actually, it was wrong.” Sanford, in a 2009 speech acknowledging that he did not hike the Appalachian Trail, but rather visited his mistress, apologized at length to his wife and four sons, his staff, friends, in-laws, constituents, and “people of faith across South Carolina.”

Clinton apologizes for his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

Photographer: Cynthia Johnson / Getty Images

Then came Donald Trump. At a conservative Christian forum in 2015, he was asked a softball question about whether he had ever asked God for forgiveness, a standard part of Christian theology. “I’m not sure I did,” he said, adding that he is participating in Holy Communion. “When I drink my little wine – which is pretty much the only wine I drink – and I have my little cracker, I guess that’s a form of begging for forgiveness.

This reluctance to apologize was found to be closer to the 2016 election. When a gang surfaced of Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women on Access Hollywood, he called it a “locker room conversation.” and turned to attack Hillary Clinton over her husband’s transgressions. The tape was damaging, as was Trump’s response, but the scandal was quickly overshadowed by Clinton’s own issues and Trump won.

Many lawmakers have learned a lesson from Trump’s survival, says historian Julian Zelizer, a professor at Princeton University. “The media cycle is now so fast, there is a realistic assumption that if you just wait until the end, the media will eventually move on,” he says. “What looks like a total frenzy in the moment ends, and all of a sudden it’s yesterday’s news.”

Zelizer says many Democrats have come to regret moving so quickly in 2017 to expel Minnesota Senator Al Franken, who resigned weeks after being accused of groping and kissing another performer during a USO tour years earlier, after other women said he had behaved inappropriately during photo ops as well.

Franken also did not issue a traditional public apology. When the first allegation came out, he released a brief statement offering his “sincere apologies” while adding that he didn’t remember the events in the same way – and that, anyway, he was a comedian who was just trying to be funny. The statement was so badly received that Franken was forced to publish a longer one within hours in which he admitted that, like other men, he realized his past conduct was inappropriate, while still maintaining that he didn’t remember the event in the same way. path.

While almost all public apologies for sex scandals come from men, there are exceptions. In 2019, former Democratic Representative Katie Hill of California resigned from Congress after nude photos surfaced on a Tory blog and allegations she had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Addressing a nearly empty room on the House floor, Hill repeatedly apologized to her family, friends, supporters, volunteers and “all the little girls watching me”, but she did not mentioned the relationship, instead focusing on the leaked images and attacking “gutter politics” and “a double standard” for women in politics.

Frank Newport, former editor of the Gallup poll, says the public apology could be a victim of the rise in partisan polarization since the early 2000s. Polls show that many voters now support elected officials of the same party no matter what. it happens, Newport says, giving them a base of support that politicians lacked in years past, as well as an easy fix for any accusations. “The highly polarized environment makes it easier for politicians and officials to shift blame,” he says. “It’s all us versus them, and that makes it pretty easy to ascribe causation for almost anything negative to the other side.”

America is perhaps more like the rest of the world. The classic public apology has always been uniquely American, says Bauer, and leaders of other countries have rarely had to go through the same ritual. French President François Mitterrand shamelessly maintained a second family during his tenure. In February last year, a candidate for mayor of Paris was forced to step down due to videos and text messages he sent to a woman who was not his wife, but he did not not excused and instead gave up with a fierce attack on his opponents. A French politician lamented that even its abandonment reflects an “Americanization” of the country’s politics.

Republicans have been more inclined than Democrats to refuse to apologize, and Bauer says Democrats are still more likely than Republicans to issue a traditional apology – as President Joe Biden did after several women said that his public contacts made them uncomfortable. But that may not last. “I think Cuomo is going to be kind of a litmus test,” she said. “If he manages to stay in power without making a full grunt, I think it will be the death of the public apology.”

Read more: Lula’s return shakes Brazilian politics and cools investors

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos