No breakthrough in US-China talks can hurt Sino-Japanese relations

No breakthrough in the two-day talks between senior U.S. and Chinese diplomats in Alaska until Friday can herald a deterioration in Sino-Japanese relations, which have apparently improved over the past two years.

The first high-level face-to-face meeting since the change of US administration in January underscored that the two great powers were deeply divided over human rights and security issues, sparking speculation that a “new cold war Would intensify.

While the United States-centric democratic forces are likely to be further decoupled from those intimate with Communist-led China, Japan, one of the United States’ closest allies, would be faced with a dilemma of how to get along with its crucial big neighbor.

Some diplomatic sources in Beijing warn that President Xi Jinping’s leadership has already become more vigilant about Tokyo’s political proximity to Washington in an attempt to reduce Chinese influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The recent actions taken by the Japanese government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga “appear to lack consideration for China,” said a diplomatic source from a Southeast Asian country.

His remarks come as Japan’s foreign and defense ministers, along with their U.S. counterparts, expressed opposition at their two plus two security meeting on Tuesday in Tokyo to any unilateral action by China to change the status quo. quo.

For years, Beijing has extended an olive branch to Tokyo as its tensions with Washington have shown little sign of slowing down anytime soon. Exceeding US strategic goals by Japan would not lead to good results in the region, she said.

“Of course, Japan’s alliance with the United States is the cornerstone of the country’s diplomacy and security … their cooperation must also be maintained for peace and stability in the region,” the said. source.

The source said, however, that now is not the best time for Japan to move closer to the United States, as it would “absolutely anger” Beijing and prompt the Communist Party to “intensify the provocations in contested waters nearby,” which would make the regional system an extremely fragile situation, ”she said.

“We hope that Suga’s government will develop a well-balanced diplomatic strategy that will not harm its relations with mainland China while strengthening its credibility with the new US administration” of President Joe Biden, she added.

The combined photo shows U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi. (Kyodo)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi admitted on Friday that they had had “frank” discussions during their two-day meeting, but failed to make significant progress in improving bilateral relations.

Although Yang summed up the dialogue as “frank, constructive and helpful,” he said there were “still significant differences between the two sides,” according to China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Days before the US-China rally, the Japanese and US foreign and defense chiefs said they shared “serious concerns” about the human rights situation in Hong Kong, the Xinjiang region, in the far west of China, where the Uyghur Muslim minority lives, and in Taiwan.

It was rare for a joint statement by the two nations to identify China, a sign that Tokyo and Washington have raised their level of alert in the face of the threat the Communist Party poses militarily and economically as well as its human rights violations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian immediately slammed Japan and the United States, saying their joint statement “maliciously attacks China’s foreign policy, blatantly interferes with China’s internal affairs. China and tries to harm the interests of China “.

Japan “willingly gives in to act as a strategic vassal of the United States, going so far as to break faith, damage relations with China, invite the wolf into the house and betray the collective interests of the whole region,” said Zhao.

The Global Times, a tabloid affiliated with the Communist Party, also said in its editorial: “The rhetoric of this joint US-Japanese press release is the harshest of any previous ones.”

“By giving in to Washington’s stance on China, Japan is giving new approval to the new US administration. It would undermine Beijing’s confidence in Tokyo’s consistency in improving relations with China,” the newspaper said. .

In February, meanwhile, China implemented a controversial bill allowing its coast guard to use weapons when foreign vessels involved in illegal activities in waters it claims are not obeying orders.

Since Beijing claims that the Tokyo-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea are part of its territory, the legislation could target Japanese ships sailing around uninhabited islets called Diaoyu in China.

As Chinese Coast Guard vessels have repeatedly entered the waters near the Senkakus, it is “highly likely” that Beijing “will take more provocative actions” there once it sees Tokyo as an “enemy.” “from the Communist Party, said a Japanese government source.

“We expected China to react harshly to the two plus two joint declaration, but China has done bad things so we had no choice. We may not be able to improve relations between the Japan and China at the moment, ”the source said. .

Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi told reporters on Thursday that the two countries are “neighbors and therefore it is natural for them to have conflicts and friction between them.”

“The key is to solve problems through dialogue,” Tarumi added.

Related coverage:

No breakthrough seen in 1st high-level US-China talks under Biden