Harris, in apparent blow to Trump, says people with the highest chairs spat hatred towards Asian Americans





Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking in Atlanta in the wake of this week’s mass shooting, said those in power had been “American scapegoats,” an apparent reference to Donald Trump.

“For the past year, we have had people in incredible positions of power scapegoating Asian Americans,” the vice president said. “The people with the biggest chairs spread this kind of hatred.”

She added, “Ultimately it’s about who we are as a nation. It’s about how we treat people with dignity and respect.”

President Biden, in subsequent remarks, added: “We have learned what we have always known: words have consequences.”

“It’s the coronavirus, period,” he continued. “Hatred and violence are often hidden in plain sight, they are often met with silence.”

President Trump has blamed China for the global spread of COVID-19, often calling it the “Chinese virus”.

Eight people were shot dead in a series of attacks at various locations in Atlanta on Tuesday.

ATLANTA SHOOTING SUSPECT ROBERT LONG: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Robert Aaron Long has been charged with eight counts of murder, four of which were committed at a massage parlor in Cherokee County. The other shootings took place at two other locations. Six people of Asian American descent were among the dead. The authorities stressed that the investigation was ongoing and that the authorities had not yet made an official decision on the motive of the attacks – including whether they were racist in nature – at this time.

“Whatever the motivation, we know this: Too many Asian Americans walk the streets worrying… feeling their safety is on the line,” Biden said.

He described the last year for Asian Americans as a “year of living in fear for their life.” Just to walk in the street ”.

