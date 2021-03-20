Placing plainclothes police in UK bars and clubs won’t make women safer | Police

AIn the midst of a national women’s safety assessment, the government has shown little understanding of what actually keeps women safe. In response to an outcry over the kidnapping and death of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, No.10 announced new measures to protect women from harassment and sexual assault, including a proposal from Boris Johnson according to which plainclothes police will patrol bars and clubs at night to identify predatory and suspect delinquents.

Few women have asked for these measures, which seem strangely unrelated to the problem in question. Increasing the presence of undercover police in bars and clubs would have done nothing to prevent the death conditions of the Everards as we currently understand them; her murder took place during a pandemic, she was neither in a bar nor a club, and the man accused in connection with her kidnapping and murder was not a civilian, but a policeman on duty. In light of all this, how could the presence of more police officers, woven invisibly into the fabric of women’s daily lives, make us feel more secure?

Sisters Uncut, the feminist direct action group that has led a series of vigils for Everard, kicked off a conversation last week about how police departments fail to keep women safe. The police and the justice system supposedly protect us from gender-based violence, but Home Office data has shown that 98% of reported perpetrators rapes are not prosecuted in England and Wales. On the way home from the Everard vigil held on Saturday night, a participant said police did not help her after reporting she was flashed. Police were also late last summer to take action after black sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry went missing (their mother said she believed this was due to racial stereotypes). After Smallmans’ boyfriend himself discovered the remains of the two women, police allegedly took selfies with their bodies and shared them in a WhatsApp group chat.

A 2019 survey by the Observer found that nearly 1,500 sexual misconduct charges were brought against police officers in six years, but only 13% resulted in dismissal or resignation. In one case, a rape survivor said that an agent working on her case took advantage of her vulnerability and had sex with her on two separate occasions. This is only more concerning in light of the spy cop scandal, in which it emerged that undercover operatives were having sex, relationships and children with women who had no idea they were. true identity. Among the most recent government proposals, many women will ask: who will protect us from the undercover police?

For marginalized communities, the idea of ​​increasing the police presence in bars and clubs has particular historical weight. In 1969, the New York Police Department conducted a routine raid on a gay bar called the Stonewall Inn, which sparked an earthquake riot that inspired the first Pride Parade; even now, he’s seen as a global symbol of queer resistance. Raids on gay clubs are also part of history on this side of the Atlantic, with prominent officers arrest 11 people at the London Royal Vauxhall Tavern in 1987.

During this period, police were known to trap gay men or make arrests by taking advantage of the legally ambiguous status of amyl nitrite (or poppers). Nightlife police have also disproportionately targeted black communities, with plainclothes raids dating back to Sohos Club Shim Sham in the 1930s and 1940s. Police continued to raid Windrush settlements and groups of descendants throughout the 1970s and 1980s, at a time when brutality was even more prevalent.

This does not mean that the near future will look like recent history. But there are important links between the past and today. In England and Wales, blacks are nine times more likely to be arrested and searched than their white counterparts, and five times more likely to be used against them. Police officers who lied about fighting 19-year-old student Julian Cole on the ground outside a nightclub, leaving him partially paralyzed and brain damaged for life, have yet to face criminal charges .

As it currently exists, club security is not free from issues of sexism, racism and homophobia. Even so, for many women and marginalized people, the nightlife can offer a square foot of freedom in the dark, a place to express your gender or sexuality without fear of judgment or violence. In particular, safe space clubs and parties can function as hiding places to briefly escape the harassment that many of us experience around the world. They often have their own community policies to tackle sexual violence which, with the success of initiatives such as Good night, a campaign for safer nightlife, shows how interventions rooted in empowering communities can truly make clubs safer for everyone.

As uncut sisters wrote on Wednesday: Any increase in the power of the police, whether it is their undercover agents in bars and clubs or the current Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, will lead to an increase in violence. state, especially for those who are already marginalized. Putting more plainclothes police in nightclubs and bars is a timely symbol of the creeping encroachment of law and order and surveillance into our daily lives, often under the banner of safety. Yet rather than making women safer, it seems to do the opposite.