Turkey abandons violence against women treaty





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pulled the country out of an international deal designed to protect women, the country’s official newspaper said yesterday, despite calls from activists who see the pact as key to tackling growing domestic violence . The Istanbul Convention, forged by Council of Europe member states in the Turkish city of Istanbul, is committed to preventing, prosecuting and eliminating domestic violence and promoting equality. Turkey, which signed the deal in 2011, saw an increase in femicides last year. Photo: Reuters No reason was given for the withdrawal, but officials from the ruling Justice and Development Party in Erdogans had said last year that the Turkish government was considering withdrawing amid a row over how to reduce growing violence against women. The guarantee of women’s rights is the regulation in force in our statutes, mainly our constitution. Our justice system is dynamic and robust enough to implement new regulations as needed, Turkish Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zumrut said on Twitter, without giving any reason for the decision. Many conservatives in Turkey say the pact undermines family structures, encouraging violence. They are also hostile to the principle of gender equality in the Istanbul Convention and see it as a promotion of homosexuality, given its principle of non-discrimination based on sexual orientation. Critics of the pact’s withdrawal said it would put Turkey even further out of step with the values ​​of the EU, to which it remains a candidate for membership. They argue that the agreement, and the legislation approved in its wake, must be implemented more rigorously. Turkey is not the first country to abandon the deal. The Polish Supreme Court examined the pact after a member of the Polish cabinet said Warsaw should abandon the overly liberal treaty. Erdogan condemned violence against women, including this month saying his government would work to end violence against women. However, critics say his government has not done enough to prevent domestic violence. Turkey does not keep official statistics on femicide, but WHO data has shown that 38% of women in Turkey experience partner violence in their lifetime, up from around 25% in Turkey. Europe. Ankara has taken steps such as tagging individuals known to use violence and creating a smartphone app for women to alert police, which has been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times. The Erdogans decision comes after he unveiled judicial reforms this month that he said would improve rights and freedoms and help meet EU standards. Turkey has been a candidate for bloc membership since 2005, but access talks have been halted due to political differences and Ankaras’ human rights record.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos