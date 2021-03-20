Biden administration shows appetite for high-profile fights with China, Russia





The two-day meeting, which ended on Friday, followed another diplomatic dust after President Biden asserted his view that Russian President Vladimir Putin was a killer, which sparked a furious backlash from Moscow.

In just two months, the Biden administration has shown a surprisingly strong appetite for rhetorical punches with the Americas’ main opponents. The dramatic dead ends help clarify Washington’s new perspectives in a post-Trump era, but also create unpredictable and at times chaotic results on the diplomatic scene.

After four years of President Donald Trump’s erratic diplomatic style, many expected Biden to return to a traditional approach. But the new administration has not hesitated to attack government leaders and ruling parties and tear up the playbook on standard diplomatic choreography.

In Alaska, Biden officials predicted that China would react angrily to Blinkens firing through the bow, but expected the aftershock to be limited to a two-minute statement from each Chinese official, according to ground rules. agreed by Washington and Beijing.

Instead of issuing a modest retort, Yang Jiechi, a senior Chinese diplomat, seized on Blinkens’ remarks and delivered a 17-minute rant against US imperialism and failed military interventions over the past 20 years, returning the charge to the United States regarding the country responsible for the seedling instability.

We do not believe in invasion by the use of force, or in overthrowing other regimes by various means, or in slaughtering the population of other countries, because all of this would only cause unrest and instability. in this world, said Yang.

As Yang shattered various aspects of American governance, including the treatment of black Americans, the ground rules carefully negotiated between the world’s two largest economies evaporated, resulting in a prolonged back-and-forth between US and Chinese officials, with both sides later excoriating the other for violating diplomatic protocol.

This resentful public display is unquestionably unnecessary in any effort to build a more positive momentum, said Danny Russel, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute who was a senior diplomat in the Obama administration.

The purpose of the meeting in Anchorage was to communicate, and what happened instead was that they got involved in a fight match with diplomatic theaters, he added. It is an art form that the Chinese excel with.

Whatever setbacks may have occurred, Blinken immediately won praise from his boss in Washington.

I am very proud of the Secretary of State, Biden told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House when asked for his reaction to the first day of talks.

Biden has also brushed aside criticism from Moscow, which has temporarily recalled its ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, in what is believed to be the first case in more than 20 years. On Thursday, Putin said that by calling him a killer, the US president plans to make up for the killing of Native Americans and slavery in the Americas.

When I was a kid, when we would argue in the yard, we would say the following: If you call someone, that’s really your name, Putin said. When we characterize other people, or even when we characterize other states, other people, it is always like looking at ourselves in the mirror.

The dual clashes with Russia and China raise questions as to whether Biden will seek to forge productive relations with them, or whether confrontation and conflagration will be the new normal.

The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on both countries in response to Moscows’ alleged poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Beijing’s continued crackdown on political freedoms in Hong Kong.

In Russia, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: It is clear that [Biden] does not want to normalize relations with our country. This is what we let ourselves be guided on from now on.

In public comments, US officials have made it clear that the days when a US president spoke flatteringly about Putin are over, and the administration will seek to repel Russian aggression wherever it appears. At the same time, Bidens collaborators quickly negotiated the extension of the new START nuclear weapons agreement with Russia from the start of its administration, indicating that some cooperative efforts will continue.

On China, the Biden administration stressed the importance of both collaboration and confrontation, and seemed sensitive to the idea that Thursday’s voice explosion could prevent substantial progress. A senior administration official said that behind closed doors, the two sides immediately got to work after the public spitting and engaged in substantive, serious and direct discussions.

In fact, the discussion went well beyond the two hours we had allotted, said the official, who, like others quoted in this article, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive discussions.

Blinken arrived in Alaska after visiting Japan and South Korea, allies of the United States, where he was joined by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The two men reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to its key security partners.

As Blinken emerged from his third meeting with his Chinese counterparts on Friday, he noted that China had vigorously resisted US criticism of its policies in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang and towards Taiwan.

It’s no surprise that when we raise these questions … we get a defensive response, he said.

On issues outside of China’s sovereignty, however, Blinken said the two sides were able to have a very frank conversation, including on Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan and climate change.

We wanted to share with them the significant concerns we have about a number of the steps China has taken … and we have, said Blinken. We also wanted to be very clear about our own policies, priorities and worldview. And we did too.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos